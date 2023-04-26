AVN 66.68 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.32%)
BAFL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.27%)
BOP 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.19%)
DFML 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.42%)
DGKC 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
EPCL 45.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.48%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
GGL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
HUBC 71.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.58%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.31%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.02%)
MLCF 26.97 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
NETSOL 75.01 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.29%)
OGDC 87.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.2%)
PPL 68.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.34%)
PRL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.94%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TELE 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.13%)
TRG 110.75 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.2%)
UNITY 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,186 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.19%)
BR30 14,938 Increased By 19.1 (0.13%)
KSE100 41,100 Increased By 91.8 (0.22%)
KSE30 15,294 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares shrug off US recession concerns amid earnings rush

Reuters Published 26 Apr, 2023 04:42pm
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares reversed intraday losses on Wednesday, aided by broad-based gains across sectors amid a slew of earnings and as markets shrugged off rising recession fears in the United States.

The Nifty 50 closed 0.25% higher to 17,813.60, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.28%. Both benchmarks had fallen more than 0.3% during the session.

“Volatility will continue to be the hallmark for the next few sessions ahead of the April series derivatives expiry on Thursday,” said Prashant Tapse, senior vice president (research) at Mehta Equities.

Analysts also anticipated caution from investors ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision on May 3. The odds of a 25-basis point rate hike stand at 80.7%.

Barring metals and oil & gas, all the other 11 major sectoral indexes logged gains, with the high-weightage financials advancing 0.22%.

Indian shares set to open lower as weak global cues dampen mood

Metals fell nearly 0.5% on concerns over global demand.

Realty was the top sectoral gainer, adding 1.36%. The index has risen in the last three sessions, adding nearly 3% on strong earnings from constituents such as Macrotech Developers Ltd, after a 2.5% slide on Thursday and Friday.

Global equities were subdued on soft economic data and disappointing earnings from the U.S. Consumer confidence in the world’s largest economy fell to a nine-month low in April, intensifying concerns of a potential recession.

Analysts expected domestic equities to consolidate in a narrow range but advised participants to focus on sector and stock selection amid weak global cues.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd rose 1.67% and was among the top gainers after analysts saw the March quarter earnings growth as a signal for growth revival.

Automotive components supplier Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd jumped over 7% after reporting a 73% jump in net profit, while Nestle India Ltd added nearly 2% on a raised price target from Jefferies after the company reported a fourth-quarter profit rise.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares shrug off US recession concerns amid earnings rush

COAS Munir, Chinese army commander agree to boost military cooperation

Pakistan-Russia oil deal: Countries to make own sovereign decisions, says US

KSE-100 fails to sustain gain, ends post-Eid session flat

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar in post-Eid session

UAE investor acquires majority shareholding, management control of Summit Bank

Ten policemen, driver killed in central India blast; Maoists suspected

Electricity generation cost falls 11% year-on-year in March

China’s Xi holds call with Ukraine’s Zelensky

Indus Motor Company reports profit of Rs3.22bn for Jan-Mar, 37% lower YoY

Pak Suzuki announces another shutdown, automobile, motorcycle plant to stay closed till May 9

Read more stories