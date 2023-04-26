AVN 66.76 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.44%)
BAFL 29.30 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.41%)
BOP 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.19%)
DFML 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (8%)
DGKC 44.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
EPCL 45.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.39%)
FCCL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 71.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.85%)
HUMNL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.63%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.74%)
KEL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 25.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.11%)
MLCF 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.86%)
NETSOL 75.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.55%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
PPL 68.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PRL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.43%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.58 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.79%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
TPLP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
TRG 110.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.6%)
UNITY 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,210 Increased By 16.1 (0.38%)
BR30 14,988 Increased By 69.4 (0.46%)
KSE100 41,269 Increased By 261.5 (0.64%)
KSE30 15,370 Increased By 63 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares set to open lower as weak global cues dampen mood

Reuters Published 26 Apr, 2023 09:54am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares were set to open lower on Wednesday, as rising recession fears in the United States offset cautious optimism in domestic markets in a busy earnings week.

India’s NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange were down 0.19% at 17,752.50 as of 8:00 a.m. IST.

The Nifty 50 has risen in the two sessions this week, adding over 0.8%, as earnings trickle in.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Bajaj Finance Ltd , SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd are among the companies reporting their quarterly earnings on Wednesday.

Global cues were weak, with Wall Street equities closing sharply lower overnight on soft economic data and disappointing earnings.

US Consumer confidence fell to a nine-month low in April, a survey showed, intensifying concerns of a potential recession in the near future.

Mixed earnings and outlook from several companies, including General Motors, PepsiCo, and McDonald’s also dragged US markets. Troubled lender First Republic Bank tumbled nearly 50% after reporting a plunge in deposits in March quarter. Meanwhile, Asian equities remained subdued.

“The rate hike cycle in the US and European nations is likely to continue, which may further push key economies into a slowdown phase,” said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research (retail) at Kotak Securities.

The odds of a 25 basis points rate hike by US Federal Reserve at the upcoming meeting on May 3, stands at 79.3%. While analysts reiterated positive view on Indian equities in the near-term, they cautioned the need to focus on stock and sector selection amid weak global cues.

Indian shares rise on improved sentiment amid earnings rush

Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, ACC Ltd, Wipro Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd, Ultratech Cement Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd are among the companies due to report their quarterly earnings this week.

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares set to open lower as weak global cues dampen mood

Intra-day update: rupee falls against US dollar after Eid holidays

Intra-day update: Bullish momentum at PSX

PML-N's parliamentary meeting to be held today

Plan shared with Dar: FBR set to meet Rs586bn revenue target this month

Electricity generation cost falls 11% year-on-year in March

Non-payment of dues: PMO seeks update on Al-Jomaih Group’s legal notice

SECMC’s forex-related issues: Sindh seeks Dar’s support

Central banks signal end of bank turmoil

PTI’s Karachi MNAs decide to attend NA session

DG ISPR explains army’s ‘apolitical’ approach to politics

Read more stories