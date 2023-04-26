AVN 66.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.42%)
BAFL 29.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.24%)
BOP 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
CNERGY 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.61%)
DFML 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.24%)
DGKC 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.77%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
HUBC 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.39%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.5%)
LOTCHEM 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.18%)
MLCF 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.86%)
NETSOL 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.15%)
OGDC 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PAEL 10.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.44%)
PPL 68.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
PRL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.94%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.97%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
TPLP 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.13%)
TRG 110.39 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.87%)
UNITY 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,191 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.05%)
BR30 14,943 Increased By 24 (0.16%)
KSE100 41,100 Increased By 91.9 (0.22%)
KSE30 15,294 Decreased By -13.1 (-0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

37 Pakistanis from Sudan reach Jeddah: FO

  • Pakistanis were received by CG in Jeddah, Khalid Majid
BR Web Desk Published April 26, 2023 Updated April 26, 2023 02:28pm
Follow us

A ship carrying 37 Pakistani nationals from Port Sudan arrived in Jeddah as fighting between the army and paramilitaries in Sudan continues, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Wednesday.

In a tweet today, the FO said the Pakistanis were received by Consul General of Pakistan in Jeddah Khalid Majid on arrival at Jeddah Port. It added that evacuation plans for Pakistani nationals in Sudan are ongoing.

“We are grateful to the Government of KSA for its support and hospitality,” the FO said.

On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that 700 Pakistanis have been evacuated to safety in civil war-torn Sudan.

He said that in keeping with the commitment of the government of Pakistan to the welfare of overseas Pakistanis, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to lead in the relief and rescue of Pakistanis in Sudan.

700 Pakistanis reach Port Sudan for repatriation: FM Bilawal

“Today, another convoy carrying 211 Pakistanis dispatched from Khartoum has arrived in Port Sudan. With the latest convoy, the total number of Pakistanis who have been evacuated to safety has reached 700,” Bilawal said.

He said that Ambassador Meer Bahrose Regi’s team in Khartoum and Port Sudan are working day and night to facilitate the stay of Pakistanis who are still in Sudan until their evacuation to Pakistan.

“We remain engaged with friendly countries in the region especially the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to facilitate this process,” he stated.

Fighting that broke out on April 15 in Sudan has triggered a humanitarian crisis in the impoverished country, where millions of people have been left without access to basic services.

UK has evacuated 200-300 Britons from Sudan

On Tuesday, a US-brokered 72-hour ceasefire between Sudan’s warring generals officially came into effect after 10 days of urban combat killed hundreds, wounded thousands and sparked a mass exodus of foreigners.

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to the ceasefire “following intense negotiations”, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement, as per AFP.

Pakistan Sudan

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Apr 26, 2023 03:03pm
Saudi had to help as broke, soon to default country had no money
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

37 Pakistanis from Sudan reach Jeddah: FO

Pakistan-Russia oil deal: Countries to make own sovereign decisions, says US

Intra-day update: rupee falls against US dollar after Eid holidays

Intra-day update: Bullish momentum at PSX

PML-N's parliamentary meeting to be held today

Electricity generation cost falls 11% year-on-year in March

Indus Motor Company reports profit of Rs3.22bn for Jan-Mar, 37% lower YoY

Sri Lanka trying to reduce overall debt by $17bn, president says

Gulf economies to grow at much slower pace in 2023 on lower oil revenues

Pakistan’s economy: ADB lists factors that continue to pose challenges

Read more stories