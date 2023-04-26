Brecorder Logo
Pakistan

Another convoy of Pakistanis has reached Port Sudan: Bilawal

Recorder Report Published 26 Apr, 2023 06:15am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has safely moved another convoy carrying 211 Pakistanis from Khartoum to Port Sudan, reaching the total number to 700 citizens who have been evacuated safely from the civil war-torn Sudan.

In a statement on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that in keeping with the commitment of the government of Pakistan to the welfare of overseas Pakistanis, Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to lead in the relief and rescue of Pakistanis in Sudan.

“Today, another convoy carrying 211 Pakistanis dispatched from Khartoum has arrived in Port Sudan. With the latest convoy, the total number of Pakistanis who have been evacuated to safety has reached 700,” Bilawal said. He said that Ambassador Meer Bahrose Regi’s team in Khartoum and Port Sudan are working day and night to facilitate the stay of Pakistanis who are still in Sudan until their evacuation to Pakistan.

“We remain engaged with friendly countries in the region especially the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to facilitate this process,” he stated.

“I am grateful for the hard work of our missions in the region and the entire Foreign Office Team led by Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan who is leading the inter-agency coordination process,” the foreign minister added. According to Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, there are around 1500 Pakistani citizens either living or working in Sudan mostly in Khartoum.

