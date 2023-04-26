Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Justice Tariq has no social media ID: SC

Recorder Report Published 26 Apr, 2023 06:15am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has stated that Justice Sardar Tariq Masood has neither a Twitter account nor any ID on other social networking websites.

The SC Public Relations Officer, Hina Firdous, in a statement issued on Tuesday, stated that a fake Twitter account with the name of Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, judge Supreme Court of Pakistan, is being run on the social media.

She clarified that the judge is neither using any Twitter account nor any ID on other social networking websites.

Moreover, the FIA has also been asked to block such names, IDs, and pages, and to take legal action against the delinquents in accordance with the law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SC Justice Sardar Tariq Masood Twitter account Hina Firdous social media ID

Comments

1000 characters

Justice Tariq has no social media ID: SC

Plan shared with Dar: FBR set to meet Rs586bn revenue target this month

Non-payment of dues: PMO seeks update on Al-Jomaih Group’s legal notice

DG ISPR explains army’s ‘apolitical’ approach to politics

Kabal CTD police station: Death toll in twin explosions rises to 17

SECMC’s forex-related issues: Sindh seeks Dar’s support

Central banks signal end of bank turmoil

PTI’s Karachi MNAs decide to attend NA session

Action against errant taxmen: FBR fails to implement FTO’s key recommendation

Manufacturers-cum-exporters: EFS users seek clearance of goods by customs

IK links country’s progress to a strong justice system

Read more stories