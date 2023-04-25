Maryam expresses concerns over ‘audio leak of CJ’s’ mother-in-law

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Sunday responded to the alleged audio leak of Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial’s mother-in-law.

In a statement on Twitter, Maryam Nawaz expressed concern that court decisions were being made on the basis of likes and dislikes of wives and mothers-in-law, rather than on the basis of constitution and law. She warned that such an approach could lead to sedition and chaos, and would make development and progress nothing more than a dream.

She also criticized the Supreme Court bench hearing the election case, which she referred to as a “Saas (mother-in-law) Court”. The alleged audio had been circulating on social media, featuring a conversation between two women who were identified as PTI lawyer Khwaja Tariq Rahim’s wife Rafia Tariq and Mah Jabeen, who was said to be the mother-in-law of the chief justice.

In the audio, the women were heard discussing the possibility of martial law being imposed if early elections were not held in Punjab.