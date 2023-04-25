AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
CDA conducts operation to keep Islamabad free from encroachments

Nuzhat Nazar Published 25 Apr, 2023 06:25am
ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority on Monday conducted a full-scale operation to eliminate Afghan settlements and illegal constructions in Sector C-16 to keep Islamabad city free from encroachments and illegal constructions.

The operation was conducted on the directions of the Chairman Captain Noor ul Amin Mengal, by Enforcement Wing and the Land Directorate, on the third day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

On this occasion, along with the district administration, Islamabad police officials were also present to assist the CDA staff.

Moreover, a joint team has also been formed under the direction of Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain Noor Ul Amin Mengal, which will survey different areas of Islamabad and mark encroachments and illegal constructions even during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. Timely actions can be taken to eliminate illegal constructions.

It is pertinent to mention here that on the special instructions of the Chairman Capital Development Authority, the anti-encroachment operation will continue on all days of the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. On this occasion, Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain Noor Ul Amin Mengal issued strict instructions and said that any kind of encroachment and illegal constructions will not be tolerated in the city of Islamabad. He further emphasized on keeping the city free from land mafia which is one of our top priorities and the land mafia will be dealt with constitutionally. It should be noted that for the past several months, the administration of the Capital Development Authority has conducted an operation against the encroachment mafia and confiscated land worth billions of rupees.

