AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks start newsy week slightly higher

AFP Published 24 Apr, 2023 07:08pm
Follow us

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were modestly higher early Monday, maintaining a wait-and-see posture ahead of a heavy calendar of economic and earnings reports.

After trading sideways much of last week, investors are girding for a potentially more dynamic week with earnings from tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft due, along with major economic data releases.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 percent at 33,848.29.

Wall Street slips on mixed earnings

The broad-based S&P 500 also edged up 0.1 percent to 4,139.51, along with the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which stood at 12,087.57.

“Market participants have been anxiously awaiting this week and what is heard from the mega-cap companies, which have led the market’s advance this year,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

This week’s schedule also includes the first reading of first-quarter US economic growth, consumer confidence and key personal income data.

Among individual companies, shares of Coca-Cola advanced 0.6 percent after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results as consumer digested price increases.

Wall Street US stocks

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks start newsy week slightly higher

Malaria cases spike in Malawi, Pakistan after 'climate-driven' disasters

Oil prices slip as uncertain global outlook outweighs supply concerns

PPP postpones protests in Sindh, Punjab against piecemeal polls

Russian oil slashes OPEC’s share of Indian market to 22-year low

Earth Day: Sherry Rehman urges Pakistanis to tackle climate change

Will take to streets if govt flouts Supreme Court's orders on election: Imran

Judges mentioned in 'leaked audio' should step down: Rana Sanaullah

Wheat rises on Russian threat to scrap Black Sea grain pact

Tendulkar, Lara honoured with gates at Sydney Cricket Ground

Indian police arrest Sikh separatist after month-long hunt

Read more stories