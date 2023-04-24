US stocks start newsy week slightly higher

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were modestly higher early Monday, maintaining a wait-and-see posture ahead of a heavy calendar of economic and earnings reports.

After trading sideways much of last week, investors are girding for a potentially more dynamic week with earnings from tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft due, along with major economic data releases.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 percent at 33,848.29.

Wall Street slips on mixed earnings

The broad-based S&P 500 also edged up 0.1 percent to 4,139.51, along with the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which stood at 12,087.57.

“Market participants have been anxiously awaiting this week and what is heard from the mega-cap companies, which have led the market’s advance this year,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

This week’s schedule also includes the first reading of first-quarter US economic growth, consumer confidence and key personal income data.

Among individual companies, shares of Coca-Cola advanced 0.6 percent after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results as consumer digested price increases.