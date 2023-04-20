AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 44.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.81%)
EPCL 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.66%)
FCCL 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (12.86%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.45%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.99 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.09%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.74%)
NETSOL 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.32%)
OGDC 87.49 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.24%)
PAEL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.14%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.23%)
PRL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.97%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
SNGP 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.89%)
TPLP 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
TRG 109.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.51%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,191 Increased By 59.7 (1.44%)
BR30 14,910 Increased By 163 (1.11%)
KSE100 41,018 Increased By 518.5 (1.28%)
KSE30 15,310 Increased By 214.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

LIV Golf in talks about women’s tour, says Greg Norman

AFP Published 20 Apr, 2023 11:57am
Follow us

ADELAIDE: Golf’s rebel LIV tour is considering creating a women’s circuit and has approached American and European players who are keen to be involved, chief executive Greg Norman said Thursday.

LIV Golf sparked turmoil in the sport when it launched last year with the backing of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, luring star players away from the men’s US PGA Tour with lucrative contracts.

Norman now has his eye on doing the same with the women.

“That is a discussion we have internally on a regular basis,” he said in Adelaide ahead of the maiden Australian leg of the 54-hole, no-cut tour, which features 48 players in 12 teams.

“I have personally had discussions with individual LPGA Tour players, LET Tour players, Ladies European Tour. They love what our product is showcasing.

“They ask all the time, ‘How can we get involved?’ We’d love to see a LIV ladies series.”

But Norman is also conscious that he first needs to get the men’s version right, with the tour still finding its feet in only its second season.

While the Australia event this week is a sell-out, the circuit has met resistance elsewhere from traditionalists and critics who charge that it is helping Saudi Arabia “sportswash” its human rights record.

“From our perspective, last year was a beta season. We had eight events. This year was our first season where we’re kicking off,” he said.

LIV boss Norman says ‘long list’ of players want to join rebel tour

“We can only drink out of a fire hydrant so much, so we have a lot of opportunities and initiatives coming across our plate.

“Our focus is to make sure this year we produce what we’re producing here from day one, 2023, and then going forward we’re looking what are the best opportunities to build on to what we have today.

“But the answer to the question is yes, we talk about it (women’s version) internally, and I have had discussions with individual lady players, professional players.”

Greg Norman LIV Golf

Comments

1000 characters

LIV Golf in talks about women’s tour, says Greg Norman

SC resumes hearing plea seeking to hold all elections at same time

Intra-day update: Bullish trend at PSX, KSE-100 up over 550 points

Intra-day update: rupee maintains positive momentum against US dollar

FM Bilawal to visit India in May: FO

Jul-Mar 2022-23: Govt borrowing declines 39.18pc to $7.76bn YoY

‘Controversial’ SC bill to become law today nevertheless

Smart meters, TMS: World Bank asks three Discos to start bidding process

PAC directs FIA to seize property, freeze bank accounts of Hascol

Wapda receivables touch the Rs232.6bn mark

Wheat flour, sugar and urea: FBR specifies ‘designated areas’ near borders to check smuggling

Read more stories