AVN 65.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
BAFL 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
BOP 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
DFML 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
DGKC 44.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 45.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.49%)
FCCL 11.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.82%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 70.30 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.46%)
NETSOL 74.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
OGDC 86.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
PAEL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PPL 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.18%)
PRL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
TELE 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
TRG 108.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 34.3 (0.83%)
BR30 14,784 Increased By 36.6 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,849 Increased By 350.1 (0.86%)
KSE30 15,232 Increased By 136.4 (0.9%)
PARTLY FACETIOUS: We need to determine whether the pen is really sharp

Anjum Ibrahim Published 20 Apr, 2023 06:30am
“Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) before her departure to Saudi Arabia used to say that elections will not be held unless there is a balance.”

“Hallelujah to that.”

“Excuse me?”

“The balance has been achieved.”

“How come?”

“Well its two against two right – the government plus one against The Khan plus one or such is the consensus.”

“Ah but which of the non-party two has more…more…”

“More clout?”

“Indeed.”

“Wait and see my friend but I am reminded of the proverb the pen is mightier than the sword.”

“Written by someone who exercised his pen with absolutely no idea how to hold a sword.”

“An English humorist, Terry Pratchett, said the pen is mightier than the sword if the sword is very short and the pen is very sharp, so the point in our case is to determine whether the pen is sharp and the sword short or the sword long and the pen not so sharp.”

“I will have you know that even the great conqueror, Alexander the Great said, that whatever possession we gain by our sword cannot be sure or lasting, but the love gained by kindness.”

“Hmmm I would like to quote our much loved father of the nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah who said there are two powers in the world, one is the sword and the other is the pen. There is a great competition and rivalry between the two. There is a third power stronger than both, that of women.”

“I never heard that one before.”

“I got it out of the net and I think it has relevance to Pakistan of today. You have NMN on the one side, abusive towards anyone or anything that comes in her way…”

“What way?”

“Way towards being acknowledged as daddy’s sole political heir though with help from Dar that legacy is fizzling out faster than a coke bottle left open and…”

“OK and on the other side?”

“The spiritually skilled silent spouse.

“All words starting with an s, sibilant…”

“Ah but deadly to all ye who come in her path.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

