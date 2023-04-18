AVN 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.74%)
Moscow warns US against ‘subversive activity’ in Russia

AFP Published 18 Apr, 2023 09:28pm
MOSCOW: Russia on Tuesday warned US ambassador Lynne Tracy that it would quash attempts to “incite discord” in the country, the foreign ministry in Moscow said in a statement.

Tracy was summoned to the ministry over “provocative statements ‘in support’” of opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was on Monday sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Zelensky, Putin visit Ukraine hotspots

“It was emphasized that any steps taken by the American side aimed at inciting discord and enmity in Russian society, as well as using the diplomatic mission to cover up subversive work, will be severely suppressed,” the ministry said.

British ambassador Deborah Bronnert and Canadian ambassador Alison LeClaire were also summoned over their statements, the ministry said separately.

“Today’s verdict is a sad testament to the dark turn this struggle (for democracy) has come to,” Canadian ambassador Alison LeClaire said after Kara-Murza’s sentencing.

After summoning her, the ministry said that “such actions, accompanied by a rabid Russophobic campaign launched by Ottawa… constitute direct interference in our internal affairs.”

It also accused all ambassadors of committing “gross interference” by calling for the release of Kara-Murza, who is also a British citizen.

The ministry said that “references from the British side to the fact that Kara-Murza has British citizenship are legally void” in Russia.

