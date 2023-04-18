AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.71%)
BAFL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
DGKC 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.47%)
EPCL 44.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
FCCL 11.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FLYNG 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HUBC 69.82 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.34%)
HUMNL 5.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.87%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.47%)
MLCF 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
NETSOL 74.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.34%)
OGDC 86.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.28%)
PAEL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PPL 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
PRL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
TELE 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 108.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.11%)
UNITY 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,126 Increased By 25.3 (0.62%)
BR30 14,711 Increased By 39.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 40,448 Increased By 201.4 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,080 Increased By 88.1 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance TOMCL (The Organic Meat Company Limited) 23.29 Increased By ▲ 2.06%

The Organic Meat Company to export pet food to Canada

  • TOMCL says it is first Pakistani company to export these products to Canada
BR Web Desk Published 18 Apr, 2023 02:07pm
Follow us

Pakistani meat processor The Organic Meat Company Ltd. (TOMCL) announced on Tuesday it has been awarded contracts to export pet food to Canada and meat products to Uzbekistan.

The company shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) but did not disclose the value of the contracts.

“The Organic Meat Company Limited (TOMCL) has successfully secured the approvals to export “Pet Chews” to Canada,” read the notice, adding that it has become the first Pakistani company to be given approval for the export of these products to Canada.

TOMCL has also secured approval to supply “meat and meat products / chilled and frozen to Uzbekistan by the State Committee for Veterinary Medicine and Livestock Development of the Republic of Uzbekistan”.

The company said that the approvals shall have “a positive impact on our Company's business, as well as generate good value to its shareholders”.

Pakistan's Organic Meat Company gets approval to Export beef to China

TOMCL is engaged in the processing, sale and export of halal meat and allied products.

Last year, it secured contracts worth $1 million to export pet food to Europe and the US, becoming "the first company from Pakistan to successfully export pet food to Europe, and is also the pioneer to export the same to USA market earlier,” the company had said back then.

Middle Eastern countries are TOMCLs' major export market. However, the company has added pet food raw material to its portfolio which enabled it to tap the US and Europe as well. The company also has significant business in Far East, Commonwealth of Independent States and South Asian markets.

It also claims to be the first Pakistani company to initiate the export of vacuum-packed fresh beef meat and the only company in the region owning the technology to vacuum pack or blast freeze mutton and quarter beef carcasses.

Canada export PSX Uzbekistan TOMCL pet food The Organic Meat Company Limited

Comments

1000 characters

The Organic Meat Company to export pet food to Canada

Import of spare-parts: Hubco concerned at forex ‘unavailability’

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

The challenge of smuggling: PM directs Suparco to provide real-time satellite imagery

Landslide in Khyber Pass buries trucks, kills at least two people

Guddu plant repair: GE seeks clearance of all dues by 30th

Toxic alcohol kills at least 27 in ‘dry’ Indian state

Gas supply restored: LDPL withdraws OFME notice

Motion seeking Rs21bn for polls in Punjab rejected

Cabinet forwards summary to NA

Read more stories