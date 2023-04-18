The Organic Meat Company to export pet food to Canada

Pakistani meat processor The Organic Meat Company Ltd. (TOMCL) announced on Tuesday it has been awarded contracts to export pet food to Canada and meat products to Uzbekistan.

The company shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) but did not disclose the value of the contracts.

“The Organic Meat Company Limited (TOMCL) has successfully secured the approvals to export “Pet Chews” to Canada,” read the notice, adding that it has become the first Pakistani company to be given approval for the export of these products to Canada.

TOMCL has also secured approval to supply “meat and meat products / chilled and frozen to Uzbekistan by the State Committee for Veterinary Medicine and Livestock Development of the Republic of Uzbekistan”.

The company said that the approvals shall have “a positive impact on our Company's business, as well as generate good value to its shareholders”.

TOMCL is engaged in the processing, sale and export of halal meat and allied products.

Last year, it secured contracts worth $1 million to export pet food to Europe and the US, becoming "the first company from Pakistan to successfully export pet food to Europe, and is also the pioneer to export the same to USA market earlier,” the company had said back then.

Middle Eastern countries are TOMCLs' major export market. However, the company has added pet food raw material to its portfolio which enabled it to tap the US and Europe as well. The company also has significant business in Far East, Commonwealth of Independent States and South Asian markets.

It also claims to be the first Pakistani company to initiate the export of vacuum-packed fresh beef meat and the only company in the region owning the technology to vacuum pack or blast freeze mutton and quarter beef carcasses.