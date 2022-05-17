Pakistan meat processor to export $1mn worth of pet food to US, Europe

Pakistani meat processor The Organic Meat Company Ltd. (TOMCL) announced on Tuesday it has been awarded contracts worth $1 million to export pet food to Europe and the US.

It has become "the first company from Pakistan to successfully export pet food to Europe, and is also the pioneer to export the same to USA market earlier,” read a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

TOMCL, which has a meat processing plant in Karachi, expects to fulfil annual orders to the tune of around $1 million, by exporting to these two new destinations in the pet food category. “This is a new line of products, which is only being offered by our company from Pakistan,” said the company, which is primarily involved in the export of chilled and frozen meat.

As per the TOMCL’s financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2022, the company saw its sales grow by 28% over the same period last year to reach Rs3,449 million.

Last week, TOMCL was awarded contracts worth $2.2 million for the export of its products to the Middle East and in September, it won a $1 million contract for the supply of frozen meat to Saudi Arabia.

According to their LinkedIn page, the company is one of the few meat processing plants in South Asia producing a range of raw products including raw beef, mutton and edible offal from "the healthiest, grass fed and free range animals" and is certified and audited by various international food safety and veterinary authorities on regular basis.

It has permits to export fresh, frozen and vacuum pack beef and mutton products to more than 15 countries and was the first company from Pakistan to export fresh frozen boneless beef meat to Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan, it said.

It also claims to also be the first company from Pakistan to initiate the export of vacuum packed fresh beef meat and the only company in the region owning the technology to vacuum pack or blast freeze mutton and quarter beef carcasses.