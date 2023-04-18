AVN 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.67%)
BAFL 28.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
BOP 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
DGKC 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.47%)
EPCL 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
FFL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
GGL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
HUBC 69.56 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.96%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 25.03 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.54%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 24.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
MLCF 26.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
NETSOL 74.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
OGDC 86.18 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
PAEL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
PPL 67.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.25%)
PRL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 40.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
TELE 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
TPLP 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.39%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,116 Increased By 15.9 (0.39%)
BR30 14,690 Increased By 18.8 (0.13%)
KSE100 40,391 Increased By 144.7 (0.36%)
KSE30 15,065 Increased By 72.2 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks mixed on uneven trends in Q1 growth data

Reuters Published 18 Apr, 2023 11:42am
Follow us

HONG KONG: China shares on Tuesday were mixed and traded in a narrow range, even as the country reported higher-than-expected quarterly growth on a boost from consumption.

** However, the momentum was offset by some disappointing sub-data, including property investment and industrial output, which pointed to an uneven recovery trend, analysts said.

** China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index edged up 0.08%, while the Shanghai Composite Index was flat.

** The Hang Seng Index lost 0.75%, while Hang Seng China Enterprises Index slipped 0.71%.

** China’s economy grew 4.5% year-on-year in the first three months of the year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday, faster than the 2.9% reported in the previous quarter and beating analysts’ forecasts of a 4% expansion.

** Industrial output rose 3.9% in March year-on-year, accelerating from a 2.4% increase in the first two months but missing expectations slightly.

** “The better-than-expected economic data shatters worries for a weak recovery, but it’s not showing a strong recovery either,” said Tao Chuan, chief macro analyst at Soochow Securities in Beijing.

China stocks rise as chip makers, resource shares jump

** Consumption is strong, which shows demand is picking up, but we are also seeing structural problems persisting in the youth unemployment rate, property investment and confidence in the private sector, Tao added.

** March retail sales rose 10.6%, beating forecasts for a 7.4% increase by a large margin.

** Property investment fell 5.8% from a year earlier in the first three months of 2023, from a 5.7% decline in January-February.

** The data is mixed, said Pang Xichun, research director at Nanjing RiskHunt Investment Management Co.

** “The market is disappointed as property investment fell in the first quarter, which is a surprise after many property policies (that were) rolled out in the past year, while housing sales have rebounded.”

** Hong Kong-listed mainland property firms dropped 0.8%, while tech giants declined 1.3%.

** Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions continue to weigh on market sentiment. Taiwan will buy as many as 400 US land-launched Harpoon missiles, Bloomberg News reports.

China stocks

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks mixed on uneven trends in Q1 growth data

Import of spare-parts: Hubco concerned at forex ‘unavailability’

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

The challenge of smuggling: PM directs Suparco to provide real-time satellite imagery

Landslide in Khyber Pass buries trucks, kills at least two people

Guddu plant repair: GE seeks clearance of all dues by 30th

Gas supply restored: LDPL withdraws OFME notice

Toxic alcohol kills at least 27 in ‘dry’ Indian state

Motion seeking Rs21bn for polls in Punjab rejected

Cabinet forwards summary to NA

Election in Punjab: NA panel asks MoF to arrange funds for ECP

Read more stories