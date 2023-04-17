AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
China stocks rise as chip makers, resource shares jump

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2023 06:41am
SHANGHAI: China stocks rose on Friday, led by semiconductor and resource shares, while the central bank head saying that the country would achieve this year’s growth target also lifted investor sentiment.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index both closed up 0.6%.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.5%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index climbed 0.6%.

For the week, the CSI 300 slipped 0.8%, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.5%.

Other Asian shares firmed, as Singapore became the latest country to pause its monetary policy tightening and markets became more confident the likely next hike in US rates would be the last this cycle.

China’s economy is likely to grow around 5% this year, People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said in remarks published on Friday, in line with the government’s annual target.

This week, “sentiment improved further given sustained macro recovery in response to accommodative policy, as well as rising momentum around thematic trades such as AI (artificial intelligence),” Morgan Stanley said in a note.

Some AI-theme stocks rebounded from previous session’s weakness. Information technology shares climbed 1.6%, while semiconductors surged 4.8% on Friday.

Premier Li Qiang said China needs to accelerate research and development for core technologies including chips, state media quoted him as saying on Thursday, which also propped market sentiment.

Tech giants listed in Hong Kong were little changed, with search engine giant Baidu slumping 3.1% and food delivery firm Meituan dropping 1.1 percent.

China stocks Hang Seng Index Shanghai Composite Index CSI300 Index

