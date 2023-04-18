KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (April 17, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Shalamar Oil Ship.Corpt 15-04-2023
OP-3 M.T.Quetta Disc Crude Pakistan National
Oil Ship.Corpt 16-04-2023
B-3/B-2 Josef Load Project Shippin 17-04-2023
Container
B-4 Uafl Dubai Disc Load Golden Shipping
Container Lines Pvt Ltd 15-04-2023
B-5 Klara Disc Chick Sea Trade 16-04-2023
Selmer peas (Pvt) Ltd
B-11/B-10 Chloe Load Universal Shipping
Clinkers (Pvt) Ltd 15-04-2023
B-14/B-15 Tomini Disc Rock WMA Shipcare
Felicity Phosphate Services 16-04-2023
Pvt. Ltd
Nmb-1 Al Mohsin Load Rice N.S. Shipping L 28-02-2023
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-25/B-24 Copenhagen Load Ocean Services 12-04-2023
Eagle Cement (Pvt) Ltd
B-28/B-29 Anbien Bay Disc Load X-Press Feeders
Container Shipping Agency 16-04-2023
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3 Hyundai Disc Load United Marine 16-04-2023
Tokyo Container Agencies Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Hyundai Tokyo 17-04-2023 Disc Load United Marine
Container Agencies Pvt Ltd
Anbien Bay 17-04-2023 Disc Load X-Press Feeders
Container Shipping Agency
M.T.Shalamar 17-04-2023 Disc Crude Pakistan National
Oil Ship.Corpt
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Bay Yasu 17-04-2023 D/55000 -
Chemical
Independent 17-04-2023 D/L Container Riazeda (Pvt) Ltd
Spirit
Arman 10 17-04-2023 L/1650 Rice Tradelink
International
Effie 17-04-2023 D/25749 Legend Shipping
General Cargo & Logistics Pvt
Ping An Song 17-04-2023 D/114
General Cargo
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Anna 17-04-2023 General Cargo -
Ever Ulysses 17-04-2023 Container Ship -
Kmtc Delhi 17-04-2023 Container Ship -
Ssl Mumbai 17-04-2023 Container Ship -
Ssl 17-04-2023 Container Ship -
Brahmaputra
Cape Fulmar 17-04-2023 Container Ship -
Cma Cgm 17-04-2023 Container Ship -
Fidelio
Kirwan 17-04-2023 Clinkers -
Sea Elegant 17-04-2023 Tanker -
Xin Yan Tian 17-04-2023 Container Ship -
Osaka 17-04-2023 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Haj Cement Crystal Shippin Apr. 17, 2023
Mohammad
MW-2 AL-Karama Cement Global Marine Apr. 14, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT Pacific Coal Sino Trans Apr. 17, 2023
Pride
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Scirocco Mogas Trans Marine Apr. 17, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Spring Grain Sea Trade Apr. 17, 2023
Lotus
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Delta
Gas Chemicals Alpine Apr. 17, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Maersk
Phuket Containers GAC Apr. 17, 2023
Al-Areesh LNG GSA -do-
UACC
Shamiya Palm oil Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Pacific Pride Coal SinoTrans Apr. 17, 2023
Delta Gas Chemicals Alpine -do-
Scirocco Mogas Trans Marine -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Tokyo Containers MSC PAK Apr. 17, 2023
Raffles Glory G.Oline Alpine -do-
Hormony Sunflower Alpine Waiting for berth
oil
Takreem Sand GSS -do-
Octa Lune Gas oil Wilhem Sen -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC
Monica-III Containers MSC PAK Apr. 17, 2023
Success LPG - -do-
=============================================================================
