Recorder Report Published 18 Apr, 2023
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (April 17, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Shalamar       Oil            Ship.Corpt         15-04-2023
OP-3              M.T.Quetta     Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                                 Oil            Ship.Corpt         16-04-2023
B-3/B-2           Josef          Load           Project Shippin    17-04-2023
                                 Container
B-4               Uafl Dubai     Disc Load      Golden Shipping
                                 Container      Lines Pvt Ltd      15-04-2023
B-5               Klara          Disc Chick     Sea Trade          16-04-2023
                  Selmer         peas           (Pvt) Ltd
B-11/B-10         Chloe          Load           Universal Shipping
                                 Clinkers       (Pvt) Ltd          15-04-2023
B-14/B-15         Tomini         Disc Rock      WMA Shipcare
                  Felicity       Phosphate      Services           16-04-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
Nmb-1             Al Mohsin      Load Rice      N.S. Shipping L    28-02-2023
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-25/B-24         Copenhagen     Load           Ocean Services     12-04-2023
                  Eagle          Cement         (Pvt) Ltd
B-28/B-29         Anbien Bay     Disc Load      X-Press Feeders
                                 Container      Shipping Agency    16-04-2023
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3            Hyundai        Disc Load      United Marine      16-04-2023
                  Tokyo          Container      Agencies Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Hyundai Tokyo     17-04-2023     Disc Load                      United Marine
                                 Container                   Agencies Pvt Ltd
Anbien Bay        17-04-2023     Disc Load                    X-Press Feeders
                                 Container                    Shipping Agency
M.T.Shalamar      17-04-2023     Disc Crude                 Pakistan National
                                 Oil                               Ship.Corpt
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Bay Yasu          17-04-2023     D/55000                                    -
                                 Chemical
Independent       17-04-2023     D/L Container              Riazeda (Pvt) Ltd
Spirit
Arman 10          17-04-2023     L/1650 Rice                        Tradelink
                                                                International
Effie             17-04-2023     D/25749                      Legend Shipping
                                 General Cargo                & Logistics Pvt
Ping An Song      17-04-2023     D/114
                                 General Cargo
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Anna              17-04-2023     General Cargo                              -
Ever Ulysses      17-04-2023     Container Ship                             -
Kmtc Delhi        17-04-2023     Container Ship                             -
Ssl Mumbai        17-04-2023     Container Ship                             -
Ssl               17-04-2023     Container Ship                             -
Brahmaputra
Cape Fulmar       17-04-2023     Container Ship                             -
Cma Cgm           17-04-2023     Container Ship                             -
Fidelio
Kirwan            17-04-2023     Clinkers                                   -
Sea Elegant       17-04-2023     Tanker                                     -
Xin Yan Tian      17-04-2023     Container Ship                             -
Osaka             17-04-2023     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Haj            Cement         Crystal Shippin Apr. 17, 2023
                  Mohammad
MW-2              AL-Karama      Cement         Global Marine   Apr. 14, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT             Pacific        Coal           Sino Trans      Apr. 17, 2023
                  Pride
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Scirocco       Mogas          Trans Marine    Apr. 17, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Spring         Grain          Sea Trade       Apr. 17, 2023
                  Lotus
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Delta
Gas               Chemicals      Alpine                         Apr. 17, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Maersk
Phuket            Containers     GAC                            Apr. 17, 2023
Al-Areesh         LNG            GSA                                     -do-
UACC
Shamiya           Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Pacific Pride     Coal           SinoTrans                      Apr. 17, 2023
Delta Gas         Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Scirocco          Mogas          Trans Marine                            -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Tokyo         Containers     MSC PAK                        Apr. 17, 2023
Raffles Glory     G.Oline        Alpine                                  -do-
Hormony           Sunflower      Alpine                     Waiting for berth
                  oil
Takreem           Sand           GSS                                     -do-
Octa Lune         Gas oil        Wilhem Sen                              -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC
Monica-III        Containers     MSC PAK                        Apr. 17, 2023
Success           LPG            -                                       -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

