KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (April 17, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Shalamar Oil Ship.Corpt 15-04-2023 OP-3 M.T.Quetta Disc Crude Pakistan National Oil Ship.Corpt 16-04-2023 B-3/B-2 Josef Load Project Shippin 17-04-2023 Container B-4 Uafl Dubai Disc Load Golden Shipping Container Lines Pvt Ltd 15-04-2023 B-5 Klara Disc Chick Sea Trade 16-04-2023 Selmer peas (Pvt) Ltd B-11/B-10 Chloe Load Universal Shipping Clinkers (Pvt) Ltd 15-04-2023 B-14/B-15 Tomini Disc Rock WMA Shipcare Felicity Phosphate Services 16-04-2023 Pvt. Ltd Nmb-1 Al Mohsin Load Rice N.S. Shipping L 28-02-2023 ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-25/B-24 Copenhagen Load Ocean Services 12-04-2023 Eagle Cement (Pvt) Ltd B-28/B-29 Anbien Bay Disc Load X-Press Feeders Container Shipping Agency 16-04-2023 ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-3 Hyundai Disc Load United Marine 16-04-2023 Tokyo Container Agencies Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Hyundai Tokyo 17-04-2023 Disc Load United Marine Container Agencies Pvt Ltd Anbien Bay 17-04-2023 Disc Load X-Press Feeders Container Shipping Agency M.T.Shalamar 17-04-2023 Disc Crude Pakistan National Oil Ship.Corpt ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Bay Yasu 17-04-2023 D/55000 - Chemical Independent 17-04-2023 D/L Container Riazeda (Pvt) Ltd Spirit Arman 10 17-04-2023 L/1650 Rice Tradelink International Effie 17-04-2023 D/25749 Legend Shipping General Cargo & Logistics Pvt Ping An Song 17-04-2023 D/114 General Cargo ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Anna 17-04-2023 General Cargo - Ever Ulysses 17-04-2023 Container Ship - Kmtc Delhi 17-04-2023 Container Ship - Ssl Mumbai 17-04-2023 Container Ship - Ssl 17-04-2023 Container Ship - Brahmaputra Cape Fulmar 17-04-2023 Container Ship - Cma Cgm 17-04-2023 Container Ship - Fidelio Kirwan 17-04-2023 Clinkers - Sea Elegant 17-04-2023 Tanker - Xin Yan Tian 17-04-2023 Container Ship - Osaka 17-04-2023 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Haj Cement Crystal Shippin Apr. 17, 2023 Mohammad MW-2 AL-Karama Cement Global Marine Apr. 14, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PQEPT Pacific Coal Sino Trans Apr. 17, 2023 Pride ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Scirocco Mogas Trans Marine Apr. 17, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Spring Grain Sea Trade Apr. 17, 2023 Lotus ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Delta Gas Chemicals Alpine Apr. 17, 2023 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Maersk Phuket Containers GAC Apr. 17, 2023 Al-Areesh LNG GSA -do- UACC Shamiya Palm oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Pacific Pride Coal SinoTrans Apr. 17, 2023 Delta Gas Chemicals Alpine -do- Scirocco Mogas Trans Marine -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= MSC Tokyo Containers MSC PAK Apr. 17, 2023 Raffles Glory G.Oline Alpine -do- Hormony Sunflower Alpine Waiting for berth oil Takreem Sand GSS -do- Octa Lune Gas oil Wilhem Sen -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= MSC Monica-III Containers MSC PAK Apr. 17, 2023 Success LPG - -do- =============================================================================

