PM, caretaker CM sharpen the focus on Lahore

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday visited sites of different development projects being carried out in Lahore and orders early completion of work on them.

Shehbaz Sharif inspected the under-construction Lahore bridge and CBD underpass to review the pace of work and directed for fast-paced completion.

During his visit to the construction site of Lahore bridge, the prime minister was apprised that the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) project worth Rs1,712 million was started in the year 2021, but delayed for two years due to the issuance of no objection certificate.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed his displeasure over the pace of work and the shutdown programme by the LESCO. He directed for initiation of legal action against the official concerned for the delay and desired completion of the process in two weeks.

The officials were given one-month time to complete the construction work instead of a period of two months.

The prime minister was accompanied by Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, chief secretary and other senior officials.

Shehbaz Sharif also visited CBD underpass and termed the delay unfair. He questioned the hiring of third-party for validation and directed the appointment of a renowned third party at the cost of a construction company.

He directed for expeditious completion of the project by advising the relevant officials to give special incentives to the workforce. “Pay them extra and they will work even during Eid holiday,” he added.

Chief Operating Officer of CBD Punjab Imran Amin, COO CBD Punjab Brigadier (Retd) Mansoor Janjua, Senior officials of CBD Punjab and project contractors were also present.

CEO CBD Imran Amin briefed the prime minister about the project and said the project has entered its final phase and both barrels will be completed after Eidul Fitr. He informed the prime minister that the main underpass and adjacent highways are functional for all types of traffic.

The PM ordered the completion of the project within two weeks. Ensure the high quality in project in order to safeguard the safety of citizens, he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived at the CM’s House where he was given a briefing about the ongoing development projects in Lahore.

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi was also present in the meeting.

Besides, a briefing on infrastructure, health, and Chinese sugar smuggling prevention was also given to the PM.

A high-level meeting was held in Lahore under the chair of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to review the ongoing public development projects.

PM Adviser Ahad Khan Cheema, caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi and federal and provincial officers participated in the meeting.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the Imamia Colony Flyover project. The prime minister directed to complete the project as soon as possible for public convenience.

The meeting was also informed about the proposed project of the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway Link Road for the convenience of the people of Gujranwala.

Prime Minister Shehbaz asked Chief Minister Naqvi to form a three-member committee in this regard. The committee will present a detailed briefing about this project in the next meeting.

“The journey of the development of Punjab which we started, was deliberately stopped by the previous government,” the prime minister rued.

He said that revenge was taken on the people of Punjab for supporting the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. He said not to talk of initiating new projects in Lahore, the previous PTI government even suspended projects launched by the PML-N government. The premier said that during the last 4 years of the previous PTI government, the reins of Punjab were given to an incompetent and puppet chief minister.

“Instead of focusing on the development of Punjab, the chief minister’s office had been used for political manoeuvrings in the federation,” he added.

PM Shehbaz lamented that the public welfare projects, which could have been completed by now and reduced the hardships of the people, were delayed for years. He directed the concerned authorities to complete all these ongoing projects as soon as possible.