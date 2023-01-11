AVN 69.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.6%)
Jan 11, 2023
Pakistan

200 new bus stop shelters planned in city under ADP

Recorder Report Published 11 Jan, 2023 05:53am
LAHORE: Punjab Transport Minister Muneeb Sultan Cheema has said that the Punjab Transport Company will construct 200 new bus stop shelters and 600 flag posts in Lahore at a cost of Rs208 million under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2022/23.

While inaugurating 26 modern bus shelters on the Canal Road, Lahore, on Tuesday, he said under the project, 26 new bus stop shelters and 52 flag posts have been constructed on Kanal Road in the first phase.

Speaking to media representatives on this occasion, the minister said the construction of these bus shelters and flag posts has been carried out by the Lahore Development Authority after tendering. The cost of construction of each bus stop shelter is Rs9,36,000.

In the first phase, 26 bus stops constructed on the Canal Road include Thokar Niaz Baig, Canal View, Mughal Eye Hospital, Hangarwal, PCIR, Federal Colony, New Garden Town and Campus Bridge.

