China, highly concerned about Sudan situation, calls for ceasefire

BEIJING: China is highly concerned about developments in Sudan and urges both sides of the conflict to cease fire to prevent the situation from escalating, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.

China’s embassy in Sudan said it had not received any reports of Chinese casualties in Sudan and reminded its nationals in the country to be safe, state media CCTV reported.

Sudan paramilitaries say they have seized presidential palace

Clashes between Sudan’s main paramilitary group and the armed forces on Saturday killed at least 25 people, a doctors’ group said.