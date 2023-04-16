Russian strike kills 11 in eastern Ukraine, Moscow claims gains near Bakhmut

SLOVIANSK, (Ukraine): The death toll from a Russian strike on a block of flats in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk climbed to 11 on Saturday as Moscow claimed advances near embattled Bakhmut.

Sloviansk lies in a part of the eastern Donetsk region that is under Ukrainian control.

According to Kyiv, it was on Friday struck by seven missiles which hit five buildings, five homes, a school and an administrative building.

“The number of victims of the shelling of Sloviansk has risen to 11 people,” a spokeswoman for the State Emergency Service in the region, Veronika Bakhal, said in televised remarks.