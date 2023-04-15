Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Supreme Court directs SBP to release Rs21bn for Punjab elections

National Assembly adopts bill ensuring parliament's prerogative of legislation

Supreme Court refutes reports of scuffle between judges

National Assembly’s in-camera session on ‘security situation’ ends

LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in sedition case

In meeting with investors in US, SBP chief says economy on its way to achieving stability

Rupee claws back further ground, settles at 284.4 against US dollar

Pakistan to receive $300mn from ICBC today: Dar

IMF chief hopeful of ‘successful’ completion of programme with Pakistan

UAE confirms to IMF its $1bn bilateral support to Pakistan, says Dar

IK to lead peaceful protest movement after Eid

ECC approves Rs261m for Railway underpass

