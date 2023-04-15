AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
  • Important updates from April 14, 2023
15 Apr, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Supreme Court directs SBP to release Rs21bn for Punjab elections

Read here for details.

  • National Assembly adopts bill ensuring parliament's prerogative of legislation

Read here for details.

  • Supreme Court refutes reports of scuffle between judges

Read here for details.

  • National Assembly’s in-camera session on ‘security situation’ ends

Read here for details.

  • LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in sedition case

Read here for details.

  • In meeting with investors in US, SBP chief says economy on its way to achieving stability

Read here for details.

  • Rupee claws back further ground, settles at 284.4 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan to receive $300mn from ICBC today: Dar

Read here for details.

  • IMF chief hopeful of ‘successful’ completion of programme with Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • UAE confirms to IMF its $1bn bilateral support to Pakistan, says Dar

Read here for details.

  • IK to lead peaceful protest movement after Eid

Read here for details.

  • ECC approves Rs261m for Railway underpass

Read here for details.

