Supreme Court refutes reports of scuffle between judges

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday strongly refuted that an argument and scuffle took place between the top court judges on April 13, Aaj News reported.

“The report is hereby refuted in the strongest terms. It is false, mischievous and malicious. No such incident took place,” a statement issued by the apex court said.

Multiple users on social media had claimed that some of the Supreme Court’s senior most judges had run into each other in the Judges’ Colony Park on Thursday where a heated argument took place.

“The fake reporting about the judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan is a serious violation of the law and represents an effort by disaffected elements to diminish the dignity of the Court and its Hon’ble members.”

The story fuelled debate on the ‘divisions’ in the Supreme Court that have been the subject of much debate. Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar even described the incident as ‘confirmed’.

“Grouping to this extent will cause lawlessness in the country. No wonder the CJ has not been able to call a full court meeting till now,” Tarar had tweeted.

Tarar’s tweet also implied that the eight-member bench decision that had stopped the recent bill limiting the CJ’s powers was the final straw that led to the fight.