ECC approves Rs261m for Railway underpass

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved Rs261 million in funds for the construction of the Railway Underpass Jahanian, District Khanewal.

The ECC meeting presided over by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on a summary moved by the Ministry of Housing and Works approved the funds.

The meeting was informed that the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives approved an additional allocation of funds amounting to Rs261million in respect of the development scheme namely, “Construction of Railway Underpass Jahanian, District Khanewal” being executed by the Ministry of Housing and Works, during the current fiscal year through a technical supplementary grant (TSG).

The Ministry of Planning and Development and Special Initiatives has accordingly surrendered an amount of Rs261million in favour of the Ministry of Housing and Works for obtaining TSG of an equal amount vide surrender order dated 28March 2023.

The Finance Division was requested to accord their concurrence which conveyed the nod on April 3, 2023, to the proposal and advised this ministry to move a summary to the ECC for the purpose.

Therefore, the approval of the ECC is solicited for the allocation of additional funds amounting to Rs261 million through TSG to the capital outlay on civil works during the current financial year (2022-23) for the execution of said development scheme.

