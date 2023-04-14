National Assembly’s in-camera session on ‘security situation’ ends

An in-camera session of the National Assembly also attended by the top military leadership has ended, Aaj News reported.

Speaking to the media after the session, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the NA session was "centered on security situation prevailing the country."

The top military brass briefed the session, chaired by NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

According to a National Assembly Secretariat notice, the agenda of the meeting was “Briefing on current issues of the National Security”. In it, an invitation was extended to all the federal ministers, advisers to the prime minister, MNAs, and special invitees.

Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf announced the decision to launch the military operation against militants and later by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the floor of the house. This followed protests from three lawmakers from the treasury benches who objected to last week's cabinet and National Security Committee's decision.

The Prime Minister's Office issued a press release after the NSC meeting, stating that the operation would involve the participation of the entire nation and government. The aim is to rid the country of terrorism with renewed vigour and determination. The operation will focus on eliminating terrorism in all its forms and will include political, diplomatic, security, economic, and social measures.

However, several political parties have expressed concerns over the proposed military offensive against militants. Many have called for those who brought back the militants to be brought to justice before launching an offensive against militants.

Pakistan's law and order situation has deteriorated over the past few months, with terrorist groups carrying out attacks across the country with near impunity.

Since talks with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke down in November last year, the militant group intensified its attacks, mainly targeting the police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and areas bordering Afghanistan. Insurgents in Balochistan have also stepped up their violent activities and formalized a nexus with the TTP.

According to statistics released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, an Islamabad-based think-tank, January 2023 was one of the deadliest months since July 2018. At least 134 people died, and 254 received injuries in at least 44 militant attacks nationwide. The worsening law and order situation has prompted the government to take decisive action against militants to restore peace and security in the country.