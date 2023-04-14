AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

IMF chief hopeful of ‘successful’ completion of programme with Pakistan

Published 14 Apr, 2023 11:20am
Follow us

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has said she is optimistic that the current IMF programme with Pakistan would be successfully completed.

“My hope is that with the goodwill of everyone, with the implementation of what has been already agreed by the Pakistani authorities, we can complete our current programme successfully,” Georgieva said while addressing a news conference on Thursday.

To a query on what Pakistan needed to do to avoid reaching an unsustainable debt position, the IMF chief said: “We have been working very hard with the authorities in Pakistan within the context of our current programme to make sure that Pakistan has the policy framework” in place to avoid reaching the point of unsustainable debt.

“We are not there yet, and it is better not to get there,” she said.

On last year’s floods, which devastated large swathes of land in Pakistan, while displacing millions, the IMF chief said that the floods were “much more dramatic” than the devastation that occurred in 2011.

“Pakistan will continue to be on the frontline of the climate crisis,” she said.

Meanwhile, in a major development towards a revival of the stalled bailout programme, United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities assured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that it will provide $1 billion as bilateral support to Pakistan, said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday.

Pakistan was required to give an assurance that its balance of payments deficit is fully financed for the remaining period of the IMF programme that has been stalled since November last year.

Earlier, an official of the IMF expressed confidence that the staff-level agreement (SLA) will be signed soon followed by its board’s approval.

The resumption of the IMF programme is crucial for the cash-strapped South Asian economy, which is battling high inflation and low foreign exchange reserves. The programme has been stalled at the ninth review since November last year.

Pakistan Economy uae Kristalina Georgieva Ishaq Dar IMF Program IMF and Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

IMF chief hopeful of ‘successful’ completion of programme with Pakistan

World Bank ties recurrent budget shortfall to low fiscal revenue

Key secretaries, SBP governor in US to attend WBG-IMF meetings

TCP paying Rs143m mark-up daily on loans for commodity imports

China is willing to implement debt disposal framework

Kissan Package: Use of DAP, urea ebbs due to higher prices, supply issues

20pc duty imposed on import of tea whiteners

E-bikes/e-rickshaws: PMYB&ALS model approved by ECC

Govt-SC standoff worsens amid economic impasse

SC renders bill clipping CJP’s powers ineffective at least for now

Read more stories