LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in sedition case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) granted on Friday protective bail to former PM Imran Khan in a sedition case.

He has been granted bail till April 26.

A case was registered against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman at Ramana police station in Islamabad on the complaint of the magistrate. The FIR accused PTI chairman of using “foul” language against an intelligence agency officer during an interview.

In his petition filed through Suleman Safdar advocate, Imran said the FIR was politically motivated and it was lodged in violation of the laws.

During the hearing today, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi asked Imran's lawyer if his client wanted to appear in the relevant court in Islamabad.

Imran's lawyer replied in the affirmative saying they are leaving for Islamabad on April 18 and wanted to surrender in the court concerned.

During the last hearing on April 6, Imran approached the Islamabad High Court, requesting that the case against him at Ramna station be quashed.

However, on April 12, IHC Justice Aamer Farooq indefinitely adjourned the hearing and summoned Magistrate Khan, asking him to submit a response.

Speaking to media persons ahead of the hearing, Imran said that the division among the Supreme Court would be a tragedy for the country.

He further said that unless "we do not save the Constitution, you cannot save the country either".