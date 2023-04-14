AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in sedition case

  • High court grants him bail till April 26
BR Web Desk Published April 14, 2023 Updated April 14, 2023 03:37pm
Follow us

The Lahore High Court (LHC) granted on Friday protective bail to former PM Imran Khan in a sedition case.

He has been granted bail till April 26.

A case was registered against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman at Ramana police station in Islamabad on the complaint of the magistrate. The FIR accused PTI chairman of using “foul” language against an intelligence agency officer during an interview.

In his petition filed through Suleman Safdar advocate, Imran said the FIR was politically motivated and it was lodged in violation of the laws.

During the hearing today, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi asked Imran's lawyer if his client wanted to appear in the relevant court in Islamabad.

Imran's lawyer replied in the affirmative saying they are leaving for Islamabad on April 18 and wanted to surrender in the court concerned.

During the last hearing on April 6, Imran approached the Islamabad High Court, requesting that the case against him at Ramna station be quashed.

However, on April 12, IHC Justice Aamer Farooq indefinitely adjourned the hearing and summoned Magistrate Khan, asking him to submit a response.

Speaking to media persons ahead of the hearing, Imran said that the division among the Supreme Court would be a tragedy for the country.

He further said that unless "we do not save the Constitution, you cannot save the country either".

LHC Imran Khan sedition case

Comments

1000 characters

LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in sedition case

Pakistan to receive $300mn from ICBC today: Dar

Rupee claws back further ground, settles at 284.4 against US dollar

In meeting with investors in US, SBP chief says economy on its way to achieving stability

World Bank ties recurrent budget shortfall to low fiscal revenue

IMF chief hopeful of ‘successful’ completion of programme with Pakistan

China is willing to implement debt disposal framework

Ghana expects IMF loan approval in May

Oil steady after IEA says OPEC+ supply cut could hurt consumers

Kissan Package: Use of DAP, urea ebbs due to higher prices, supply issues

Read more stories