IK to lead peaceful protest movement after Eid

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan announced Friday to lead a peaceful protest movement against the government’s oppression, the supremacy of the Constitution and democracy and support to the judiciary after Eid.

In his social media address, he also warned the facilitators of the government to let sanity prevail, as the ongoing economic situation may lead to any untoward situation in the country.

Imran Khan invited all the democratic segments to stand by him in his struggle for democracy.

“Those who are trying to impose thieves and dacoits upon us are ignorant of the history as well as politics,” he said and added that all such tactics prove a failure once the public uprise takes place in the country.

According to him, the PTI has become popular across the country and it has become difficult for him to distribute party tickets among the aspirants. Countless candidates have turned up at the level of every constituency due to the popularity of the PTI, he stressed.

He apprehended another raid by the policy on the 27th of Ramadan to deter the party workers in case the government is left with no choice but to hold elections in Punjab.

“Police have apprehended some 3000 party workers so far but not a single worker of the PMLN has been arrested by the policy in the country,” he pointed out. Instead, he said, all support is being extended to the PMLN to make their election campaign successful.

He said the establishment has chalked out a plan for the next phase under which they have decided to arrest all the bigwigs around him in order to weaken the PTI ahead of general elections.

So far, they have arrested Ali Amin, Iftikhar Ghumman, Shahid Hussain, Azhar Mishwani and many others to demoralize the party workers, he said. He said his cook from Zaman Park and housekeeper from Bani Gala had also been arrested. Earlier, he said, he had fired two of his servants at Bani Gala who were involved in installing recording devices in his residence.

Imran said both the foreign funding and Tosha Khana cases were proved baseless after a verdict from the Islamabad High Court and details of gifts received by both the Zardari and Sharif family in the past respectively.

Nawaz Sharif kept driving a vehicle after obtaining it from Tosha Khana illegally, he said, adding that the vehicle was declared afterwards by the government of Yusuf Raza Gilani.

Similarly, Zardari obtained three vehicles while Mariam has also admitted to obtaining one Mercedes, he added. “The only allegation against me is that I had sold out ‘my watch’ after obtaining legally from Tosha Khana,” he asserted.

Prior to it, Imran Khan listed down the police atrocities, booking him in fake FIRs, misusing the FIA and planning his murder time and again.

He also criticized the government for using Hussain Haqqani against him in the US, activating NAB against him and humiliating his loyal companions like Shehbaz Gill and Azam Swati. He also criticized the Chief Election Commissioner and the caretaker set-ups in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for taking sides with the government in managing anti-PTI plans.

