AVN 64.04 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.77%)
BAFL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
BOP 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.16%)
DFML 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
DGKC 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.9%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.81%)
FCCL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
FFL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.5%)
HUBC 67.63 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 24.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.83%)
NETSOL 74.57 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.76%)
OGDC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.1%)
PAEL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
PPL 66.98 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.51%)
PRL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (7.14%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.52%)
TELE 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
TRG 108.56 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.71%)
UNITY 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,092 Increased By 46.5 (1.15%)
BR30 14,641 Increased By 179.3 (1.24%)
KSE100 40,126 Increased By 321.3 (0.81%)
KSE30 14,961 Increased By 153.7 (1.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Dar, others participate in IMF/WB meetings thru Zoom platform

Recorder Report Published April 13, 2023 Updated April 13, 2023 08:42am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar attended IMF/ World Bank Spring meetings through Zoom from Islamabad with a high-level IMF team headed by Jihad Azour Director Middle East and Central Asia Department (MCD) on Wednesday and assured them that Pakistan is committed to fulfilling its obligations as agreed with the Fund.

The Finance Ministry in a statement said that Director IMF expressed his confidence that Staff Level Agreement (SLA) will be signed soon followed by the IMF Board’s approval. He hoped that Pakistan would continue towards its progress on the reforms in various sectors and complete the IMF Programme in time, and IMF will play its positive role in bringing economic stability in Pakistan.

The ministry added that the two sides discussed the progress made with the ongoing IMF programme, particularly talks held with the IMF Mission during their visit to Pakistan and implementation of IMF’s prior actions.

Ishaq Dar will not attend IMF-World Bank spring meetings: report

The finance minister mentioned that due to local important commitments, the Prime Minister has asked him to stay in Pakistan due to which he had to cancel his scheduled visit to Washington DC and therefore, he is attending the IMF/ World Bank Spring meetings via Zoom from Pakistan.

He apprised the IMF team about the economic challenges being faced by the country. He further shared the government’s vision for bringing about macroeconomic stability in the country.

He also informed that all prior actions for 9th Review under the Extended Fund Facility have already been completed and the government of Pakistan is fully committed to fulfil its obligations as agreed with the IMF.

He mentioned that the only IMF Program completed successfully was under his previous tenure as the finance minister. The finance minister thanked Director Jihad Azour and his IMF team for support extended in completing 9th Review.

The Minister of State for Finance and Revenue, Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, and SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha attended the meeting virtually from Islamabad. Whereas, Ambassador of Pakistan to the USA Masood Ahmad Khan, Governor SBP Jamil Ahmad, secretary finance, and secretary EAD attended in person.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

World Bank Pakistan Economy IMF Ishaq Dar EFF IMF and Pakistan Finance minister Ishaq Dar Jihad Azour Economic distress IMF WB summer meetings

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Apr 13, 2023 08:05am
Wow he's not flying there along with Bilawal. Austerity is working albeit too late when a total collapse and default is inevitable.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Kami Apr 13, 2023 08:08am
ہمارا سیاسی نظام خالص بھائی چارے کی بنیاد پر کھڑا ہے اور بدقسمتی صرف اتنی ہے کہ بھائی چارہ خالص چوروں کے درمیان ہے
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Dar, others participate in IMF/WB meetings thru Zoom platform

Fiscal Monitor: IMF projects fall in govt gross debt to 73.6pc of GDP

Higher inflation: Hike in NSS profit rates unlikely to attract investors

Move to incentivise e-bikes: ECC set to consider three options today

Nepra approves positive adjustment in Discos’ tariffs

Duties/taxes-free vehicles import: FBR proposes changes in motor vehicles rules

Core banking systems: SBP asks banks to submit FERs data

Essential items: Govt vows to take strict action against smugglers

KE keen to purchase power from LEPCL

Muzaffargarh solar plant land: Power Div asked to raise Rs930m from its own unutilised funds

Read more stories