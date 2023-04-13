AVN 64.04 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.77%)
Apr 13, 2023
Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 13 Apr, 2023 06:37am
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (April 12, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T Lahore     Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                                 Oil            Shipping Corp.     09-04-2023
OP-2              Chemocean      Disc Base      Safan Marine
                  Orion          Oil            Services           10-04-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
OP-3              Dm Jade        Disc           Alpine Marine
                                 Chemical       Services           11-04-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-2/B-3           Oriental       Load           East Wind          12-04-2023
                  Jasmine        Chemical       Shipping Co.Z
B-13/B-14         Kirwan         Load           Sirius Logistic    11-04-2023
                                 Clinkers       Pakistan
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2            MSC            Disc Load      Msc Agency         11-04-2023
                  Karttika       Container      Pakistan
Saptl-4           X-Press        Disc Load      X-Press Feeders
                  Anglesey       Container      Shipping           11-04-2023
                                                Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Ever Ulysses      12-04-2023     D/L Container                      Green Pak
                                                            Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Msc Tampico       12-04-2023     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                            Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
Xin Hong Kong     13-04-2023     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
Pakistan Pvt. Ltd                                                   Lines Pak
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Clemens           13-04-2023     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
Schulte                                                           Express Pak
                                                                     Pvt. LTd
Devashree         13-04-2023     D/4000                         Alpine Marine
                                 Chemical                   Services Pvt. Ltd
Anna              13-04-2023     D/01 General                Associated Liner
                                 Cargo                        Agency Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
SAFEEN
PRISM             12-04-2023     Container Ship                             -
CLARICE           12-04-2023     Tanker                                     -
HANNE
DANICA            12-04-2023     General Cargo                              -
ARMAN 10          12-04-2023     Rice                                       -
OLYMPIA           12-04-2023     Container Ship                             -
OOCL
WASHINGTON        12-04-2023     Container Ship                             -
CMA CGM
FIGARO            12-04-2023     Container Ship                             -
GFS PRISM         12-04-2023     Container Ship                             -
NORTHERN
DECENCY           12-04-2023     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Uranus J       Cement         Global Marine   Apr. 10, 2023
MW-2              Fethiye-M      Rice           East Wind       Apr. 06, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Butinah        Coal           East Wind       Apr. 11, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Caribbean-I    Palm Oil       Alpine          Apr. 11, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Maersk         Containers     GAC             Apr. 11, 2023
                  Columbus
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC            Containers     MSC             Apr. 11, 2023
                  Makalu-III                    PAKISTAN
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Green Point    Condensate     Alpine          Apr. 10, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              LNGC           LNG            GSA             Apr. 10, 2023
                  Simaisma
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
LPGcUllswater     LPG            M. International               Apr. 12, 2023
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Green Point       Condensate     Alpine                         Apr. 12, 2023
LNGcSimaisma      LNG            Hussain Trading                         -do-
MSC
Makalu-IIIZ       Containers     MSC PAK                                 -do-
Maersk
Columbus          Containers     GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Hellas
Margarita         Gas Oil        GAC                            Apr. 12, 2023
MSC ABY           Containers     MSC PAK                                 -do-
AL-Karama         Cement         Global Marine              Waiting for berth
Frankfurt
Express           Containers     Hapag Lloyd                             -do-
Hormony           Sunflower      Alpine                                  -do-
                  oil
AL-Salam II       Gas oil        GAC                                     -do-
Caribbean I       Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Scirocco          Mogas          Transmarine                             -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk
Brooklyn          Containers     Maersk Pak                     Apr. 12, 2023
Clemens
Schulte           Containers     -                                       -do-
African
Sterling          Coal           -                                       -do-
N-Orhan           LPG            -                                       -do-
=============================================================================

