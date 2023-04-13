KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (April 12, 2023).
Alongside East Wharf
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
OP-1 M.T Lahore Disc Crude Pakistan National
Oil Shipping Corp. 09-04-2023
OP-2 Chemocean Disc Base Safan Marine
Orion Oil Services 10-04-2023
Pvt. Ltd
OP-3 Dm Jade Disc Alpine Marine
Chemical Services 11-04-2023
Pvt. Ltd
B-2/B-3 Oriental Load East Wind 12-04-2023
Jasmine Chemical Shipping Co.Z
B-13/B-14 Kirwan Load Sirius Logistic 11-04-2023
Clinkers Pakistan
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
Sapt-2 MSC Disc Load Msc Agency 11-04-2023
Karttika Container Pakistan
Saptl-4 X-Press Disc Load X-Press Feeders
Anglesey Container Shipping 11-04-2023
Agency
Expected Sailing
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Expected Arrivals
Ever Ulysses 12-04-2023 D/L Container Green Pak
Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Msc Tampico 12-04-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
Xin Hong Kong 13-04-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Lines Pak
Pvt. Ltd
Clemens 13-04-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network
Schulte Express Pak
Pvt. LTd
Devashree 13-04-2023 D/4000 Alpine Marine
Chemical Services Pvt. Ltd
Anna 13-04-2023 D/01 General Associated Liner
Cargo Agency Pvt. Ltd
Ship Sailed
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
SAFEEN
PRISM 12-04-2023 Container Ship -
CLARICE 12-04-2023 Tanker -
HANNE
DANICA 12-04-2023 General Cargo -
ARMAN 10 12-04-2023 Rice -
OLYMPIA 12-04-2023 Container Ship -
OOCL
WASHINGTON 12-04-2023 Container Ship -
CMA CGM
FIGARO 12-04-2023 Container Ship -
GFS PRISM 12-04-2023 Container Ship -
NORTHERN
DECENCY 12-04-2023 Container Ship -
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-1 Uranus J Cement Global Marine Apr. 10, 2023
MW-2 Fethiye-M Rice East Wind Apr. 06, 2023
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
PIBT Butinah Coal East Wind Apr. 11, 2023
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
LCT Caribbean-I Palm Oil Alpine Apr. 11, 2023
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
QICT Maersk Containers GAC Apr. 11, 2023
Columbus
2nd Container Terminal
QICT MSC Containers MSC Apr. 11, 2023
Makalu-III PAKISTAN
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
FOTCO Green Point Condensate Alpine Apr. 10, 2023
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
EETL LNGC LNG GSA Apr. 10, 2023
Simaisma
DEPARTURE
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
LPGcUllswater LPG M. International Apr. 12, 2023
EXPECTED Departures
Green Point Condensate Alpine Apr. 12, 2023
LNGcSimaisma LNG Hussain Trading -do-
MSC
Makalu-IIIZ Containers MSC PAK -do-
Maersk
Columbus Containers GAC -do-
OUTERANCHORAGE
Hellas
Margarita Gas Oil GAC Apr. 12, 2023
MSC ABY Containers MSC PAK -do-
AL-Karama Cement Global Marine Waiting for berth
Frankfurt
Express Containers Hapag Lloyd -do-
Hormony Sunflower Alpine -do-
oil
AL-Salam II Gas oil GAC -do-
Caribbean I Palm oil Alpine -do-
Scirocco Mogas Transmarine -do-
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
Maersk
Brooklyn Containers Maersk Pak Apr. 12, 2023
Clemens
Schulte Containers - -do-
African
Sterling Coal - -do-
N-Orhan LPG - -do-
