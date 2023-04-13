Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (April 12, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Lahore Disc Crude Pakistan National Oil Shipping Corp. 09-04-2023 OP-2 Chemocean Disc Base Safan Marine Orion Oil Services 10-04-2023 Pvt. Ltd OP-3 Dm Jade Disc Alpine Marine Chemical Services 11-04-2023 Pvt. Ltd B-2/B-3 Oriental Load East Wind 12-04-2023 Jasmine Chemical Shipping Co.Z B-13/B-14 Kirwan Load Sirius Logistic 11-04-2023 Clinkers Pakistan ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-2 MSC Disc Load Msc Agency 11-04-2023 Karttika Container Pakistan Saptl-4 X-Press Disc Load X-Press Feeders Anglesey Container Shipping 11-04-2023 Agency ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Ever Ulysses 12-04-2023 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping Pvt. Ltd Msc Tampico 12-04-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Xin Hong Kong 13-04-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Lines Pak Pvt. Ltd Clemens 13-04-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network Schulte Express Pak Pvt. LTd Devashree 13-04-2023 D/4000 Alpine Marine Chemical Services Pvt. Ltd Anna 13-04-2023 D/01 General Associated Liner Cargo Agency Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= SAFEEN PRISM 12-04-2023 Container Ship - CLARICE 12-04-2023 Tanker - HANNE DANICA 12-04-2023 General Cargo - ARMAN 10 12-04-2023 Rice - OLYMPIA 12-04-2023 Container Ship - OOCL WASHINGTON 12-04-2023 Container Ship - CMA CGM FIGARO 12-04-2023 Container Ship - GFS PRISM 12-04-2023 Container Ship - NORTHERN DECENCY 12-04-2023 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Uranus J Cement Global Marine Apr. 10, 2023 MW-2 Fethiye-M Rice East Wind Apr. 06, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Butinah Coal East Wind Apr. 11, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Caribbean-I Palm Oil Alpine Apr. 11, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Containers GAC Apr. 11, 2023 Columbus ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Containers MSC Apr. 11, 2023 Makalu-III PAKISTAN ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Green Point Condensate Alpine Apr. 10, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL LNGC LNG GSA Apr. 10, 2023 Simaisma ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= LPGcUllswater LPG M. International Apr. 12, 2023 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Green Point Condensate Alpine Apr. 12, 2023 LNGcSimaisma LNG Hussain Trading -do- MSC Makalu-IIIZ Containers MSC PAK -do- Maersk Columbus Containers GAC -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Hellas Margarita Gas Oil GAC Apr. 12, 2023 MSC ABY Containers MSC PAK -do- AL-Karama Cement Global Marine Waiting for berth Frankfurt Express Containers Hapag Lloyd -do- Hormony Sunflower Alpine -do- oil AL-Salam II Gas oil GAC -do- Caribbean I Palm oil Alpine -do- Scirocco Mogas Transmarine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Maersk Brooklyn Containers Maersk Pak Apr. 12, 2023 Clemens Schulte Containers - -do- African Sterling Coal - -do- N-Orhan LPG - -do- =============================================================================

