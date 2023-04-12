AVN 64.04 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.77%)
Digital platforms hold great importance in creating economic diplomacy: SAPM Fahd Haroon

  • Minister of State and SAPM on Public Communication apprises FM Bilawal on his recent meetings with international technology platforms including Google, Meta, TikTok, and others
BR Web Desk Published April 12, 2023 Updated April 12, 2023 11:10pm
Foreign Minister of Pakistan and chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, met with Fahd Haroon, Minister of State and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Public Communication and Digital Platforms, who discussed the importance of digital platforms for creating economic diplomacy and investment opportunities for Pakistan.

FM Bilawal had a meeting with META earlier in December 2022 at the META office in Singapore. He appreciated the international technology company for enabling monetisation on their platforms for Pakistani content creators on Meta.

During today’s meeting, Fahd Haroon apprised the Foreign Minister of his recent meetings with international technology platforms, including Google, Meta, and TikTok, according to a press release.

He briefed Bilawal about the enormous potential of Pakistan’s digital economy and how it can tap into the creative industries, given the country’s talented youth and vast content consumption and interaction potential for the global digital ecosystem.

“International institutions have identified that Pakistan can unlock its PKR9.7-trillion digital potential by 2030, which includes opportunities with digital platforms,” Fahd told FM Bilawal.

The creative economy, including the arts, culture, content creation, and design sectors, is a major driver of economic growth in many countries, accounting for a major sector contributor to the global GDP. The creative economy thrives on strong and efficient digital platforms.

Meanwhile, FM Bilawal expressed his appreciation for Fahd Haroon’s efforts and suggested that Pakistani youth should have more opportunities to showcase their skills and talent on international digital platforms.

He emphasised the importance of exploring deeper relationships with digital platforms for more investments and integration in Pakistan’s digital ecosystem.

“The international platforms should collaborate with indigenous entrepreneurs and businesses, so they can understand Pakistani norms and culture as well,” stated the press release.

“This will create a better understanding of Pakistan’s true potential and foster collaborations and future joint ventures for Pakistani youth within the global knowledge economy.

“This meeting highlights Pakistan’s commitment to fostering a thriving digital ecosystem that enables its youth to leverage the power of technology to showcase their talents and tap into global markets.

“It also underscores the government’s efforts to create a conducive environment for international investors to invest in Pakistan’s digital and creative economy, thus creating job opportunities and boosting the country’s economic growth.”

As per the World Bank, Pakistan has a population of over 232 million people, with a majority of the population of the country below the age of 30.

“The government is committed to promoting a creative economy and fostering a thriving digital ecosystem to create more job opportunities and boost the country’s economic growth by promoting digital platforms.

“Pakistan is keen to attract more foreign investment in its digital sectors and create a favorable environment for international investors to explore the digital and public communication sectors.”

