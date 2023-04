HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened flat Wednesday morning following two days of gains, with traders moving cautiously ahead of key US inflation data due later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 3.71 points to 20,481.53.

Hong Kong stocks begin with rally

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.10 percent, or 3.29 points, to 3,316.86, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gave up just 0.06 points to 2,139.42.