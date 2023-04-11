AVN 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.16%)
BAFL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
BOP 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
DFML 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
DGKC 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.06%)
EPCL 49.89 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.85%)
FCCL 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.78%)
FFL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.3%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.26%)
HUBC 67.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.96%)
KAPCO 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 2.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.47%)
LOTCHEM 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.35%)
MLCF 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.11%)
NETSOL 74.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.53%)
OGDC 83.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.26%)
PAEL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PIBTL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
PPL 65.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.96%)
PRL 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.91%)
SNGP 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
TPLP 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
TRG 108.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.25%)
UNITY 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,050 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.6%)
BR30 14,464 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.9%)
KSE100 39,836 Decreased By -213.8 (-0.53%)
KSE30 14,833 Decreased By -81.8 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

March workers’ remittances hit 7-month high of $2.5bn

Recorder Report Published 11 Apr, 2023 03:44am
Follow us

KARACHI: Pakistan received seven months’ high $2.5 billion home remittances during March 2023, mainly due to rise in seasonal inflows and improved exchange rate.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday reported that in terms of growth inflows of workers’ remittances rose by 27 percent to reach $2.533 billion in March 2023 compared to $1.988 billion in February 2023.

Inflows of workers’ remittances were decline since September 2022 as the exchange rate in the informal marker was higher than interbank or legal channel, of which overseas Pakistanis were sending limited remittances to the beloveds in the country. The

cap on the exchange rate was lifted by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in the last week of February and the depreciation of the rupee encouraged Pakistani migrants to send money home through legitimate banking channels, and the holy month of Ramazan also helped to improve the inflows.

Analysts said that this is a seasonal rise due to the ongoing month of Ramadan, where a lot of funds are remitted on account of Zakat and other charities, which is reflected in the increase in remittances.

In addition, overseas Pakistanis send funds via official channels such as banks instead of the illegal Hawala-Hundi channels as they are getting better rate in the interbank market after a significant depreciation in the Pak rupee against the US dollar, they added.

Year-on-year basis, remittances decreased by 11 percent in March 2023 compared to March 2022, in which home remittances worth $2.845 billion were arrived.

Remittances inflows during Mar 2023 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia worth $563.9 million, United Arab Emirates $406.7 million, United Kingdom $422 million and United States of America worth $316 million.

Cumulatively, workers’ remittances decreased by 10.8 percent during the first nine months of this fiscal year compared to the same period last year. Pakistan received inflow amounted to $ 20.527 billion during July-March of FY23 as against $ 23.018 in same period of last fiscal year (FY22).

Home remittances inflows from Saudi Arabia declined by 15 percent to $4.9 billion in the first nine months of this fiscal year down from $5.828 billion. However, still the Saudi Arabia is largest contributor to the overall inflows with 24 percent share.

During the period under review, inflows from UK also declined by 4.4 percent to $3.053 billion. While, workers’ remittances from US surged by 3.2 percent to $2.288 billion in July-March of FY23 compared to $ 2.218 billion in same period of last fiscal year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Remittances SBP Exchange rate Interbank

Comments

1000 characters

March workers’ remittances hit 7-month high of $2.5bn

Dar tables money bill to fund elections in Punjab, KP

Hajj 2023: ECC approves $163m additional forex requirement

Internal issues, repeal of rules affect Nepra’s performance

HSR wants ‘mechanism’ to prevent capacity payment deductions

Planned 600MW solar power plant: PMO ‘compels’ ministry to make Rs930m available

4 dead, 15 injured in blast at Quetta market

Airports at Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad: IFC team assessing prospects for outsourcing of services

ST through power bills: Only 0.133m retailers file tax returns

IMF agreement to be inked soon, reiterates Dar in National Assembly

Country-specific licensing documentation a must: Google tightens the noose around loan apps’ operators

Read more stories