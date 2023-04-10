AVN 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.16%)
Apr 10, 2023
Markets

Gold slides 1% after US jobs data raises rate hike bets

Reuters Published 10 Apr, 2023 12:31pm
Gold prices fell as much as 1% to slip below $2,000 on Monday, after US employment data pointed to a tight labour market, raising expectations of another rate hike by the Federal Reserve in May.

Spot gold was down 0.8% at $1,992.97 per ounce, as of 0613 GMT.

US gold futures slipped 0.9% to $2,007.80.

Gold slid due to “profit-booking on expectations of Fed rate hikes followed by Friday’s strong US job growth report and a steady dollar,” Hareesh V, head of commodity research at Geojit Financial Services, said while noting a technical correction in prices.

The dollar index was 0.1% higher, making bullion expensive for overseas buyers.

Friday’s data from the US Labor Department showed non-farm payrolls increased by 236,000 jobs in March, versus expectations of 239,000.

The data also showed the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5% from 3.6% in the prior month. The report raised bets that the US central bank would increase rates next month, with markets pricing in a 63.4% chance of a 25 basis-point (bps) hike, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

But “the short-term outlook remains bullish for gold. As long as prices stay above $1,920, there are chances for the bullish outlook to continue,” Geojit’s Hareesh added. Gold is traditionally considered a hedge against inflation, but higher rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

“The bull trend, established since November 2022, is still intact,” metals firm MKS PAMP said in a note, adding a “stickier” core US CPI on Wednesday would solidify a 25 bps hike and ensure that unless there’s a new catalyst, gold prices might not hit all-time highs this month.

Gold prices decline

Spot silver shed 1% at $24.75 per ounce, platinum lost 0.7% to $1,000.78 and palladium eased 0.1% to $1,464.79. Australia, Hong Kong and European markets are closed on Monday for the Easter holidays.

