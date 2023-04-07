AVN 65.41 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.87%)
Gold prices decline

KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday witnessed a sharp fall on the local market, traders said. The yellow metal ...
Recorder Report Published 07 Apr, 2023 06:06am
KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday witnessed a sharp fall on the local market, traders said.

The yellow metal plunged by Rs2500 to Rs214500 per tola and Rs2142 to Rs183900 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold price was quoted at $2019 per ounce.

Silver was traded for Rs2450 per tola and Rs2100.48 per 10 grams, traders said.

