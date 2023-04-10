Futures spread up 834bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 834bps to 13.42 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained very low as average daily volumes declined by 78.6 percent to 30.93 million shares during the outgoing week as compared to previous week’s average of 144.77 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 75.0 percent to Rs 1.16 billion during this week against previous week’s average of Rs 4.63 billion.

