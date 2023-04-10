AVN 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.01%)
BAFL 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.18%)
BOP 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
DGKC 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
EPCL 49.83 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.73%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 68.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
KEL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
MLCF 26.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 74.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.24%)
OGDC 84.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.57%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
PPL 65.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
PRL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.85%)
SNGP 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
TPLP 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 108.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.1%)
UNITY 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,066 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.19%)
BR30 14,549 Decreased By -45.8 (-0.31%)
KSE100 40,059 Increased By 9.4 (0.02%)
KSE30 14,895 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Futures spread up 834bps

Recorder Review Published 10 Apr, 2023 06:45am
Follow us

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 834bps to 13.42 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained very low as average daily volumes declined by 78.6 percent to 30.93 million shares during the outgoing week as compared to previous week’s average of 144.77 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 75.0 percent to Rs 1.16 billion during this week against previous week’s average of Rs 4.63 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PSX Trading activities Average daily traded value

Comments

1000 characters

Futures spread up 834bps

World Bank, IMF spring meetings to get underway in complex economic environment

Intra-day update: rupee registers losses against US dollar

Parliament will try to prove it’s part of solution?

PTI parliamentary party to meet today

Punjab polls: Cabinet refers fund matter to parliament

‘Conspiracy’ was not hatched in US: IK

UAE’s e& to acquire majority stake in Careem’s Super App for $400mn

USD LIBOR to SOFR: DFIs concerned at transitioning delay

Tax payments made by PEPs: PIC summons secretary FBR for not providing info

PTI issues ‘white paper’ on PDM govt’s performance

Read more stories