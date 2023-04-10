AVN 63.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.24%)
Apr 10, 2023
Pakistan

Sanaullah says PML-N ready for elections

NNI Published 10 Apr, 2023 07:26am
FAISALABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Affairs Rana Sanaullah said his coalition government is making every attempt to bring the country out of catastrophe.

He talked to the media in Faisalabad Sunday and chastised the previous government for failing to provide development funds for public welfare despite having resources.

Rana Sanaullah said the PML-N is well prepared for the election. He stated that the government would finish its term and that the election would be held on time.

Rana Sanaullah blamed that due to poor performance, Imran Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) failed to control inflation and efforts to deliver in his last regime.

He stated that the current government is devoted to controlling inflation and that citizens will see significant changes in a short period of time.

Putting the onus of inflation on bad governance of PTI government, the Minister said they failed to deliver.

He said the present government is committed to control the inflation and people will witness positive change within a short period.

elections interior minister PTI Rana Sanaullah PMLN

Parvez Apr 10, 2023 10:46am
This gentleman really is insulting the intelligence of the people of Pakistan.
Recommended (0)

