Sanaullah says PML-N ready for elections

FAISALABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Affairs Rana Sanaullah said his coalition government is making every attempt to bring the country out of catastrophe.

He talked to the media in Faisalabad Sunday and chastised the previous government for failing to provide development funds for public welfare despite having resources.

Rana Sanaullah said the PML-N is well prepared for the election. He stated that the government would finish its term and that the election would be held on time.

Rana Sanaullah blamed that due to poor performance, Imran Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) failed to control inflation and efforts to deliver in his last regime.

He stated that the current government is devoted to controlling inflation and that citizens will see significant changes in a short period of time.

