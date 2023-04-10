AVN 63.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.02%)
BAFL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.14%)
BOP 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 11.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 44.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.94 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.95%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.74%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
HUBC 67.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
KEL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 23.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
MLCF 26.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 74.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.24%)
OGDC 84.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
PPL 65.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
PRL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.85%)
SNGP 40.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
TPLP 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 4,065 Decreased By -9.5 (-0.23%)
BR30 14,549 Decreased By -45.4 (-0.31%)
KSE100 40,039 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.03%)
KSE30 14,884 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Saudi, Omani envoys hold peace talks with Houthi leaders in Sanaa

Reuters Published 10 Apr, 2023 06:45am
Follow us

RIYADH: Saudi and Omani delegations held talks with Houthi officials in Yemen’s capital Sanaa on Sunday, Houthi-run media said, as Riyadh seeks a permanent ceasefire to end its military involvement in the country’s long-running war.

The visit indicates progress in the Oman-mediated consultations between Riyadh and Sanaa, which run in parallel to UN peace efforts. The peace initiatives have gained momentum after arch-rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to re-establish ties in a deal brokered by China.

Oman, which shares borders with Yemen, has been trying for years to bridge differences between Yemen’s warring parties, and more broadly between Iran and Saudi Arabia and the United States.

The envoys, who landed late on Saturday, met with the head of Houthi Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, in Sanaa’s presidential palace, Houthi news agency SABA reported.

President Al-Mashat reiterated the group’s position that it seeks an “honourable peace” and that the Yemeni people aspire to “freedom and independence”, SABA said.

Both sides will negotiate ending hostilities and the lifting of a Saudi-led blockade on Yemeni ports, it added.

Sources have told Reuters that the Saudi-Houthi talks are focused on a full reopening of Houthi-controlled ports and the Sanaa airport, payment of wages for public servants, rebuilding efforts and a timeline for foreign forces to exit the country.

Yemen’s war is seen as one of several proxy battles between Iran and Saudi Arabia. The Houthis, aligned with Iran, ousted a Saudi-backed government from Sanaa in late 2014, and have de facto control of north Yemen, saying they are rising up against a corrupt system and foreign aggression.

They have been fighting against a Saudi-led military alliance since 2015 in a conflict that has killed tens of thousands and left 80% of Yemen’s population dependent on humanitarian aid.

Saudi Arabia Houthi Oman

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi, Omani envoys hold peace talks with Houthi leaders in Sanaa

World Bank, IMF spring meetings to get underway in complex economic environment

Parliament will try to prove it’s part of solution?

PTI parliamentary party to meet today

Punjab polls: Cabinet refers fund matter to parliament

‘Conspiracy’ was not hatched in US: IK

USD LIBOR to SOFR: DFIs concerned at transitioning delay

Tax payments made by PEPs: PIC summons secretary FBR for not providing info

PTI issues ‘white paper’ on PDM govt’s performance

Closing dates of two CASA-1000 financial agreements extended

NTC’s budget sent to ECC for approval

Read more stories