Violation of party discipline: PML-N issues joint show-cause notice to five of its senior KP leaders

PESHAWAR: PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter is in grip of severe differences as joint show cause notice was issued to five senior party leaders including two former governors and member of the provincial assembly on Saturday for violation of party discipline.

The joint show cause notice was issued to former governors KP Sardar Mahtab Ahmad Khan, Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Arbab Khizer Hayat, Farid Mufakir Khan and Esal Khan.

Through the show cause notice, the senior party leaders have been chargesheeted for violation of party discipline, revolts against party decisions, hatching conspiracy to divide party into groups, revolts against party leadership, issuance of statements against leadership in print and electronic media and delivering disgraceful speeches.

These leaders have also been removed from party offices and asked to reply to the notice within a period of 15 days. It said that though the party conferred these leaders with coveted positions in governments and party offices, but they still revolted against decisions taken by the party and violated the party discipline.

The party leaders are required to submit a written reply within a period of 15 days or appeared before the party provincial general secretary Murtaza Javed Abbasi to clarify that why they held meetings against the party and leadership at different places, delivered provocative speeches and involved in the media trial in violation of the party discipline.

The party leaders have been warned that in case of failure in clarification their position within the stipulated time period, their basic membership of the party would be revoked.

It worth mentioning here that Sardar Mahtab Ahmad Khan has served the party on the positions of governor, chief minister KP and also as provincial president while Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has also served as governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and secretary general of the party at central and provincial level during the tenure of Pervez Musharraf. Jhagra was also the Secretary General of the Alliance for the Restoration of Democracy (ARD) during Musharraf regime.

Arbab Khizer Hayat is also senior party leader and scion of the influential Arbab clan of Peshawar. He has remained loyal to the party during Musharraf regime and suffered hardships and arrest while Farid Mufakir Khan and Esal Khan are also senior leaders.

