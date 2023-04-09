ICE canola futures rise on export demand

WINNIPEG, (Manitoba): ICE canola futures rose on Thursday, supported by export demand and strength in European rapeseed.

May canola gained $7.70 to settle at $771.40 per tonne. May-July canola spread, the most active inter-month spread, traded 8,627 times. Canola will not trade on Friday for the Good Friday holiday.

Euronext May rapeseed futures gained ground, a day after a steep 5% drop amid ample European supplies. Chicago grain and soybean futures crumbled on disappointing US export sales and an improved weather outlook for US spring plantings.