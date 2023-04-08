‘No one should dictate’: Parliament is the supreme institution, insists PPP

ISLAMABAD: The parliament is the supreme institution and no one should dictate or sabotage the parliament. The parliamentarians should continue having a dialogue with all the political parties for the sake of parliamentary sovereignty.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari expressed these views, while jointly chairing a meeting of senior party leaders at Zardari House, here Friday.

According to Bilawal’s spokesman Zulfikar Ali Bader both Bilawal and Zardari said the nation demands that a non-controversial full bench should have been formed and give its decision upon which all the political parties and all political forces should agree.

They said that the Parliament is the supreme institution and the supremacy of the parliament should continue and no one should dictate or sabotage the parliament and the parliamentarians should continue having a dialogue with all the political parties for the sake of parliamentary sovereignty.

They said that all political parties should work in collaboration for political and economic stability, implementation of the Constitution and the rule of law by setting a principle that no institution and no individual is above law.

They said that there are millions of people who still believe in the ideology of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and are willing to support and vote for the candidates of PPP, thus, we will not leave the field empty for the opportunists and our political rivals but we will fight vehemently.

