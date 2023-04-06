AVN 65.41 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.87%)
BAFL 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
BOP 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.51%)
DGKC 44.17 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.25%)
EPCL 49.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.08%)
FCCL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.86%)
FLYNG 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.3%)
HUBC 69.17 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.35%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
KAPCO 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.71%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.47%)
LOTCHEM 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.04%)
MLCF 26.66 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.39%)
NETSOL 75.92 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.92%)
OGDC 87.34 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (5.87%)
PAEL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.83%)
PIBTL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
PPL 67.88 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (6.91%)
PRL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.46%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.73%)
SNGP 41.19 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.24%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
TPLP 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.31%)
TRG 109.87 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.68%)
UNITY 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.12%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,114 Increased By 79.4 (1.97%)
BR30 14,819 Increased By 483.9 (3.38%)
KSE100 40,351 Increased By 633.7 (1.6%)
KSE30 15,046 Increased By 284.5 (1.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI requests Supreme Court to revisit KP polls delay

  • PTI wants apex court to scrap KP Governor Ghulam Ali’s petition seeking a delay in elections till October
BR Web Desk Published April 6, 2023 Updated April 6, 2023 04:13pm
Follow us

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday filed a petition in the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC), asking it ensure elections for the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assembly are held as per the Constitution.

In the petition, the party has requested that the apex court ask the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold KP elections nearest to the 90-day period after the dissolution of the province’s assembly and scrap KP Governor Ghulam Ali’s petition seeking a delay in elections till October.

Supreme Court orders Punjab elections to be held on May 14

The SC had ordered the ECP to hold Punjab and KP elections in April. However, the ECP went against this and said polls would be held in October in Punjab. Following this, Ghulam Ali had written to ECP to delay elections in KP to October as well.

But this week, the SC overturned ECP’s decision to postpone Punjab elections and fixed May 14 as date for polls. Subsequently, PTI filed a petition in the SC to revisit the delay in KP elections also, and have polls conducted “not later than 90 days subject to the barest minimum to that timeframe”.

KP Governor urges ECP to hold provincial elections on October 8

The petition states that the ECP has no jurisdiction or power to amend the Constitution and hold the elections beyond the constitutional period of 90 days, nor can it overrule or review the Supreme Court’s verdict.

It further says that “under the Constitution, there is no provision in which an unelected and selected caretaker government can continue to operate for more than a period of 90 days”.

After top court ruling, ECP issues new schedule for Punjab elections

On the matter of the KP governor citing security concerns as the reason behind the delay, the PTI’s petition states that the “Constitution of Pakistan does not recognise any such illegal excuses”.

Govt should announce readiness to engage with PTI: Asad Qaiser

Earlier, PTI leader Asad Qaiser had called on the government to publicly announce its readiness to engage in negotiations with the PTI, while also expressing his party’s willingness to consider constitutional amendments for adjustments to the election schedule beyond the 90-day requirement under the law.

“We want the government to sit together [for talks on elections] and we are also ready for a constitutional amendment, if for one time, the [polls] can be extended beyond 90 days. What more flexibility can we offer?” he said.

Supreme Court ruling

On Tuesday, the SC said that ECP’s decision to postpone polls in Punjab till October 8 was unconstitutional.

The court ruled that the Constitution and law do not allow the ECP to postpone the elections, ordering that the elections in Punjab be held on May 14.

It directed the caretaker government in Punjab to assist the ECP with elections next month and said the federal government has been asked to assist the commission, ordering authorities to release Rs21 billion to the ECP by April 10.

Following orders of party chairman Imran Khan, PTI dissolved KP and Punjab assemblies in January to pressurise the federal government to hold general elections.

Supreme Court ECP Supreme Court of Pakistan Supreme Court (SC) supreme court registrar Supreme Court Amendment Bill Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill 2023 Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023

Comments

1000 characters

PTI requests Supreme Court to revisit KP polls delay

NA passes resolution rejecting SC’s Punjab elections verdict

Bullish run at bourse, KSE-100 up over 633 points

Rupee registers major recovery, settles at 284.42 against US dollar

Silkbank says International Commercial Bank South Sudan plans to invest €50mn in it

COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, sovereignty of Pakistan against all threats

‘Scheduled maintenance’: PARCO shuts down refinery for 5 days

Oil heads for third weekly gain after shock OPEC+ cuts

Cotton arrival plunges 34% YoY in April

Donald Trump charged, but conviction is no slam dunk

Read more stories