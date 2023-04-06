AVN 64.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.17%)
BAFL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.15%)
DFML 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.6%)
DGKC 44.35 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.66%)
EPCL 49.06 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.06%)
FCCL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.55%)
FFL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
FLYNG 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.55%)
HUBC 68.25 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.99%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
KAPCO 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.47%)
LOTCHEM 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.56%)
MLCF 26.63 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.27%)
NETSOL 75.45 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.29%)
OGDC 86.35 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (4.67%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.89%)
PIBTL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
PPL 67.69 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (6.62%)
PRL 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.73%)
SNGP 41.00 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.75%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2%)
TPLP 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.26%)
TRG 109.48 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2.32%)
UNITY 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.02%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,098 Increased By 63.5 (1.57%)
BR30 14,726 Increased By 391.5 (2.73%)
KSE100 40,239 Increased By 521.6 (1.31%)
KSE30 14,991 Increased By 229 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trudeau and Biden call on Russia to release WSJ reporter

Reuters Published 06 Apr, 2023 10:31am
Follow us

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada called on Wednesday for the immediate release of a Wall Street Journal reporter arrested in Russia on spying charges.

Russia’s Federal Security Service said reporter Evan Gershkovich, a US citizen, was arrested last week because he was “suspected of spying in the interests of the American government”.

The Wall Street Journal denied Gershkovich was spying. The White House has called the espionage charge, which carries a prison term of up to 20 years, “ridiculous”.

“The prime minister and the president spoke about Russia’s illegal detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and called for his immediate release,” Trudeau’s office said in a statement following a telephone call between the leaders. Biden had already called for the reporter’s release.

In their telephone call, Trudeau and Biden also spoke about migration and implementation of a Safe Third Country Agreement, Trudeau’s office said.

Biden to meet with Trudeau in Canada this month: White House

Canada and the United States last month changed a two-decade-old refugee agreement as part of their attempts to reduce a record influx of asylum seekers entering Canada via unofficial border crossings.

The leaders were also looking forward to the first meeting of the Energy Transformation Task Force, which focuses on clean power and supply chains, the prime minister’s office said.

Justin Trudeau Canada Joe Biden RUssia Ukraine war Evan Gershkovich

Comments

1000 characters

Trudeau and Biden call on Russia to release WSJ reporter

Intra-day update: Bullish run at bourse, KSE-100 up over 400 points

Intra-day update: rupee claws back against US dollar

Silkbank says International Commercial Bank South Sudan plans to invest €50mn in it

Live animals, products: ECC approves amendments to import policy

Piqued by verdict, Maryam assails higher judiciary

No ‘single judge’ can be bigger than SC itself: cabinet

Centre-provinces declaration: Power transmission will be treated as ‘service’ from July 1

‘Mass movement’: Imran asks supporters to wait for his call

Housing and population census: around 40m households counted so far

Rs312.733m old dispute ECC scraps proposed draft IA between KE and FBR

Read more stories