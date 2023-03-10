AVN 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.98%)
Biden to meet with Trudeau in Canada this month: White House

AFP Published 10 Mar, 2023 11:47am
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden will meet with his Canadian counterpart Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa and address Canada’s parliament later this month, the White House said Thursday.

Biden will travel March 23-24 to “reaffirm the United States’ commitment to the US-Canada partnership and promote our shared security, shared prosperity, and shared values,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Among topics on the agenda will be “defense cooperation and modernizing” of the North American Aerospace Defence Command – a closely integrated joint defense network which recently saw a US fighter jet shoot down a suspicious balloon object in Canadian airspace.

Biden and Trudeau “will also discuss ongoing efforts to support Ukraine, to increase the costs to Russia and those supporting its war effort, and to counter the negative impacts of the war on the rest of the world,” Jean-Pierre said.

On regional issues, they will discuss the opioid addiction crisis hitting both countries and the struggle to regulate migration.

Biden budget would cut deficit by nearly $3 trillion, White House says

“President Biden will also address the Canadian Parliament to highlight the importance of the United States-Canada bilateral relationship,” Jean-Pierre said.

