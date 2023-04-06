Live animals, products: ECC approves amendments to import policy

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved amendments to import policy with regard to the import of live animals and animal products.

The ECC meeting presided over by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar considered and approved a summary moved by the Ministry of Commerce regarding proposed amendments in the relevant clauses of the Import Policy Order 2022 as it was informed that the World Organization of Animal Health (WOAH) on animals (Cattle) revised conditions/guidelines by the World Organization of Animal Health (WOAH) on animals (Cattle) trade.

The ministry added that the import of live animals and animals’ products is allowed as per the requirements and conditions contained in IPO-2022 and these regulatory requirements have been made part of IPO on the recommendations of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR) in line with WOAH and the national law on animal quarantine.

The meeting was further informed that MNFSR has suggested to revise the text of paragraphs of IPO 2022 because the conditions/guidelines with regard to trade in animals (cattle) have been revised by WOAH in its latest terrestrial animal health code 2022 and these proposed amendments are in line with the international regulations and in line with the proposed amendments, a draft SRO has been prepared. In view of the foregoing, approval of the ECC is solicited to amend IPO as proposed by MNFSR and drawn in the form of draft SRO.

The ECC approved a Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs299.997 million in favour of the Ministry of Housing and Works for the repair and maintenance of public buildings. The ECC also approved a supplementary grant of Rs87.164 million in favour of the Intelligence Bureau for payment of taxes and duties.

The ECC after discussion deferred a summary of the Ministry of Commerce regarding amendment in IPO-2022 pertaining to used auto lube oil and a summary of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, seeking approval of the NTC’s budget for the financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Power KhurramDastgir Khan, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi MNA/Ex-PM, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, SAPM on Government Effectiveness Dr Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Coordinator to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry RanaIhsanAfzal, federal secretaries and other senior officers attended the meeting.

