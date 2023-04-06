PM condemns Israeli attack on Palestinian worshippers

ISLAMABAD: PM Shehbaz strongly condemned Israeli police raids at Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem. “I strongly condemn Israeli police attack on Palestinian worshippers in Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem,” he said.
Subscribing is the best way to get our best stories immediately.
ISLAMABAD: PM Shehbaz strongly condemned Israeli police raids at Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem. “I strongly condemn Israeli police attack on Palestinian worshippers in Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem,” he said.
|Stock
|Price
|
Haseeb Waqas / Apr 6
Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills Limited(HWQS)
|
6.04
▲ 1.00 (19.84%)
|
Silk Bank Ltd / Apr 6
Silkbank Limited(SILK)
|
1.18
▲ 0.15 (14.56%)
|
Wah-Noble / Apr 6
Wah Noble Chemicals Limited(WAHN)
|
161.22
▲ 11.24 (7.49%)
|
OLP Modaraba / Apr 6
OLP Modaraba Limited(OLPM)
|
13.38
▲ 0.93 (7.47%)
|
K.S.B.Pumps / Apr 6
KSB Pumps Company Limited(KSBP)
|
124.65
▲ 8.63 (7.44%)
|
Towellers Ltd. / Apr 6
Towellers Limited(TOWL)
|
277.50
▲ 18.45 (7.12%)
|
Archroma Pak / Apr 6
Archroma Pakistan Limited(ARPL)
|
450
▲ 22.50 (5.26%)
|
Sakrand Sugar / Apr 6
Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited(SKRS)
|
10.84
▲ 0.52 (5.04%)
|
Attock Cement / Apr 6
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
58.90
▲ 2.80 (4.99%)
|
Tri-Star Power / Apr 6
Tri-Star Power Limited(TSPL)
|
13.70
▲ 0.58 (4.42%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Apr 6
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
5.25
▼ -0.13 (-2.42%)
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Apr 6
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
3.93
▼ -0.06 (-1.50%)
|
Bank Al-Falah / Apr 6
Bank Alfalah Limited(BAFL)
|
28.53
▼ -0.43 (-1.48%)
|
HI-Tech Lub. / Apr 6
Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited(HTL)
|
23.15
▼ -0.29 (-1.24%)
|
Ghani Glass Ltd / Apr 6
Ghani Glass Limited(GHGL)
|
36.05
▼ -0.45 (-1.23%)
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Apr 6
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
3.36
▼ -0.04 (-1.18%)
|
MCB Bank Ltd / Apr 6
MCB Bank Limited(MCB)
|
114.12
▼ -0.87 (-0.76%)
|
Meezan Bank / Apr 6
Meezan Bank Limited(MEBL)
|
94.75
▼ -0.53 (-0.56%)
|
Hascol Petrol / Apr 6
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
5.83
▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
|
Nishat Mills Ltd / Apr 6
Nishat Mills Limited(NML)
|
52.25
▼ -0.24 (-0.46%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Silk Bank Ltd / Apr 6
Silkbank Limited(SILK)
|
11,002,000
▲ 0.15
|
WorldCall Telecom / Apr 6
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
5,743,963
▲ 0.00
|
Telecard Limited / Apr 6
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
5,347,500
▲ 0.09
|
Panther Tyres L / Apr 6
Panther Tyres Ltd.(PTL)
|
4,601,500
▲ 0.00
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Apr 6
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
4,567,822
▲ 1.07
|
Hascol Petrol / Apr 6
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
3,422,000
▼ -0.03
|
Pak Petroleum / Apr 6
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
3,048,626
▲ 0.59
|
Habib Metropol. / Apr 6
Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited(HMB)
|
2,727,000
▲ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Apr 6
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
2,637,037
▲ 0.04
|
Habib Bank / Apr 6
Habib Bank Limited(HBL)
|
2,104,072
▲ 0.33
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Apr 5
|
290
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Apr 5
|
287.85
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Apr 5
|
130.96
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Apr 5
|
0.91
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Apr 5
|
1.25
|
Euro to USD / Apr 5
|
1.09
|
UK LIBOR % / Apr 5
|
4.81
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Apr 5
|
4090.38
|
India Sensex / Apr 5
|
59689.31
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Apr 5
|
27813.26
|
Nasdaq / Apr 5
|
11996.86
|
Hang Seng / Apr 5
|
20274.59
|
FTSE 100 / Apr 5
|
7662.94
|
Dow Jones / Apr 5
|
33482.72
|
Germany DAX 30 / Apr 5
|
15520.17
|
France CAC40 / Apr 5
|
7316.30
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Apr 5
|
80.48
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Apr 5
|
19235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Apr 5
|
183900
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Apr 5
|
2020.78
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Apr 5
|
81.07
Comments