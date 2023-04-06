AVN 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.45%)
Pakistan

PM condemns Israeli attack on Palestinian worshippers

APP Published 06 Apr, 2023 06:20am
ISLAMABAD: PM Shehbaz strongly condemned Israeli police raids at Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem. “I strongly condemn Israeli police attack on Palestinian worshippers in Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem,” he said.

Pakistan Israel Al Aqsa Mosque PM Shehbaz Sharif Palestinian worshippers

