AVN 64.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.19%)
BAFL 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.58%)
BOP 3.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
DGKC 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
EPCL 47.93 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.04%)
FCCL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.89%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
HUBC 67.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.46%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.78%)
KAPCO 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.92%)
LOTCHEM 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.99%)
MLCF 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
NETSOL 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
OGDC 81.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.99%)
PAEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.79%)
PPL 63.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (9.57%)
SNGP 39.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.61%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 106.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
UNITY 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,034 Increased By 6.4 (0.16%)
BR30 14,335 Increased By 80.7 (0.57%)
KSE100 39,717 Increased By 29.9 (0.08%)
KSE30 14,762 Increased By 10.6 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Security forces kill eight terrorists in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

  • Security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from Pakistan, the military's media wing says
BR Web Desk Published April 5, 2023 Updated April 5, 2023 09:40pm
Follow us

Security forces on Wednesday killed eight terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area Shinwarsak, South Waziristan district, military’s media affairs wing said

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces and civilians.

“However, during an intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Hamid Rasool (age 31 years, resident of district Rawalpindi) having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom while another four personnel including two officers got injured,” the ISPR said.

Secuirty forces kill 6 terrorists in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

The forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists, it said.

“Locals of the area appreciated the security forces’ response and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area,” the ISPR added.

The security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

ISPR terrorists killed North Waziristan IBO

Comments

1000 characters

Security forces kill eight terrorists in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Geopolitical fragmentation could cut global growth by 2%: IMF

Supreme Court's recent decisions made mockery of Constitution: PM Shehbaz

Rupee hits fresh all-time low, settles at 287.85 against US dollar

Imran Khan announces 'Youm-i-Tashakur' following SC's verdict on Punjab elections

KSE-100 ends session on a flat note

China propping up Russia’s economy: NATO chief

Pak Suzuki jacks up its car prices for a fourth time in 2023

Pakistan condemns British Home Secretary's 'discriminatory, xenophobic' remarks

Maryam Nawaz criticises CJP’s remarks during SC hearing

Apple to open first company-owned retail store in India

Read more stories