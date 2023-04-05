Security forces kill eight terrorists in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Security forces on Wednesday killed eight terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area Shinwarsak, South Waziristan district, military’s media affairs wing said

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces and civilians.

“However, during an intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Hamid Rasool (age 31 years, resident of district Rawalpindi) having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom while another four personnel including two officers got injured,” the ISPR said.

The forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists, it said.

“Locals of the area appreciated the security forces’ response and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area,” the ISPR added.

The security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.