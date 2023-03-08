AVN 65.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
Secuirty forces kill 6 terrorists in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

  • Forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from killed terrorists, the military's media wing says
BR Web Desk Published March 8, 2023 Updated March 8, 2023 08:10pm
Security forces on Wednesday killed six terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Datta Khel tehsil of North Waziristan, the military’s media affairs wing said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that during the operation, six alleged terrorists were killed.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces and civilians,” the ISPR said.

The forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists, it said.

“Locals of the area appreciated the security forces’ response and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area,” the ISPR added.

Last week, the security forces killed a terrorist during an IBO in the general area of Mir Ali, North Waziristan district.

"During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists. As a result, one terrorist was killed," the ISPR said.

On February 22, the security forces killed eight terrorists in a combing operation in Balochistan's Kech district.

According to ISPR, terrorists tried to ambush a convoy of security forces in District Kech of Balochistan on the evening of February 22.

It said that alert and combat-ready troops not only foiled the cowardly attack without any loss of life, but they also immediately commenced a follow-up operation to hunt down the fleeing terrorists using ground and aviation assets.

"Resultantly, on the morning of February 23, a suspected hideout of terrorists was identified in Mazaaband Range where a sanitisation operation was launched. In the ensuing, and heavy exchange of fire, eight terrorists were killed while a large cache of arms and ammunition including explosives was recovered," it added.

