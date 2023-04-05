AVN 64.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.19%)
BAFL 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.58%)
BOP 3.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
DGKC 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
EPCL 47.93 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.04%)
FCCL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.89%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
HUBC 67.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.46%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.78%)
KAPCO 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.92%)
LOTCHEM 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.99%)
MLCF 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
NETSOL 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
OGDC 81.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.99%)
PAEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.79%)
PPL 63.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (9.57%)
SNGP 39.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.61%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 106.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
UNITY 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,034 Increased By 6.4 (0.16%)
BR30 14,335 Increased By 80.7 (0.57%)
KSE100 39,717 Increased By 29.9 (0.08%)
KSE30 14,762 Increased By 10.6 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling eases, but remains near to 10-month peak

Reuters Published 05 Apr, 2023 05:05pm
Follow us

LONDON: The pound dipped on Wednesday, but remained close to its 10-month high against the dollar hit the day before, as improving economic circumstances have helped sterling to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the softening U.S. currency.

The pound was last down 0.27% against a broadly rebounding dollar at $1.2466, having hit $1.2525 a day earlier, its highest since June 2022.

The pound rallied roughly 2% against the dollar in the first quarter of the year, the most in the G10 and outpacing gains by other major European currencies.

British economic data has largely come in slightly better than feared, the latest example being strong service sector activity data, released Wednesday.

New historic low: rupee closes at 287.29 against US dollar

That in turn has driven market expectations of more interest rate hikes from the Bank of England (BOE) as it seeks to rein in inflation, underscored by remarks from policy makers.

The BOE still cannot be sure that it has raised interest rates enough to tame inflation, Huw Pill, the central bank’s chief economist said on Tuesday.

Markets are currently pricing in another 40 basis points in rate hikes this cycle.

“UK rate expectations have repriced in recent weeks on the back of perceived renewed hawkishness among BoE officials,” said analysts at Manulife, setting out their expectations for markets in the second quarter.

“The BoE’s dynamic stance is offering support to the currency as policymakers adjust to domestic data as well as developments in the outlook for global rate expectations.”

The pound has also been firming against the euro, though not nearly as dramatically as against the dollar. Sterling softened slightly on Wednesday, with the European common currency up 0.15% to 87.85 pence.

The pound strengthened to as much as 87.3 pence on Tuesday. A break past mid March’s 87.19 would see the pound at its strongest against the euro since December.

Sterling

Comments

1000 characters

Sterling eases, but remains near to 10-month peak

Rupee hits fresh all-time low, settles at 287.85 against US dollar

Imran Khan announces 'Youm-i-Tashakur' following SC's verdict on Punjab elections

KSE-100 Index ends session on a flat note

Pakistan condemns British Home Secretary's 'discriminatory, xenophobic' remarks

Ahead of Xi meet, Macron warns about risks of cutting off China

Maryam Nawaz criticises CJP’s remarks during SC hearing

'Donor fatigue': deadly chaos as Pakistanis scramble for scarce donations

Pak Suzuki jacks up its car prices for a fourth time in 2023

Israeli police attack worshippers in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque

Defendant Trump slams criminal charges as ‘insult to our country’

Read more stories