AVN 64.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.19%)
BAFL 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.58%)
BOP 3.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
DGKC 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
EPCL 47.93 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.04%)
FCCL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.89%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
HUBC 67.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.46%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.78%)
KAPCO 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.92%)
LOTCHEM 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.99%)
MLCF 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
NETSOL 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
OGDC 81.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.99%)
PAEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.79%)
PPL 63.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (9.57%)
SNGP 39.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.61%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 106.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
UNITY 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,034 Increased By 6.4 (0.16%)
BR30 14,335 Increased By 80.7 (0.57%)
KSE100 39,717 Increased By 29.9 (0.08%)
KSE30 14,762 Increased By 10.6 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Maryam Nawaz criticises CJP’s remarks during SC hearing

  • Says does the chief justice not believe that going to jail for an ideology is something that should be taken pride in
BR Web Desk Published April 5, 2023 Updated April 5, 2023 04:42pm
Follow us

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief organiser Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday took exception to Chief Justice of Pakistan’s (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial statement during the Punjab polls hearing, saying that the “CJP did not get emotional when she was thrown in jail”.

Her remarks come after CJP said certain lawmakers speaking in the National Assembly had served jail terms and were declared traitors in the past.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also criticised the CJP, saying that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had put all opposition members, including him, in jail on fake charges.

All of them were released from jail on orders from courts, he said, adding that the “double standards” being enforced by courts should end and Imran Khan should receive the similar treatment that the PML-N did.

Addressing a lawyers’ convention in Rawalpindi today, Maryam said that the politicians, whom the chief mentioned in his remarks, went to jail on orders of former director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed.

She said the CJP had gotten emotional during the election delay case hearing, and should have gotten emotional when she spent five months in Adiala Jail and when her father Nawaz Sharif was ousted on the basis of an expired Iqama.

“I want to ask the CJP today … do you not believe that going to jail for an ideology is something that should be taken pride in?” she asked.

Speaking about the SC’s verdict, Maryam said the CJP’s fellow judges are not accepting his decisions, yet he is urging the nation to accept them.

“How can the CJP expect us to accept a decision that even his brother judges are not accepting? He excluded the judges who had raised legal reservations and instead brought those judges who favoured him,” she said.

Maryam Nawaz Punjab polls

Comments

1000 characters

Maryam Nawaz criticises CJP’s remarks during SC hearing

Rupee hits fresh all-time low, settles at 287.85 against US dollar

Imran Khan announces 'Youm-i-Tashakur' following SC's verdict on Punjab elections

KSE-100 Index ends session on a flat note

Pakistan condemns British Home Secretary's 'discriminatory, xenophobic' remarks

Ahead of Xi meet, Macron warns about risks of cutting off China

'Donor fatigue': deadly chaos as Pakistanis scramble for scarce donations

Pak Suzuki jacks up its car prices for a fourth time in 2023

Apple to open first company-owned retail store in India

Israeli police attack worshippers in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque

Read more stories