Apr 03, 2023
PM Shehbaz takes exception to CJP’s remarks during SC hearing

  • Premier says he was not accused of criminal charges and had been honourably acquitted by the courts
BR Web Desk Published April 3, 2023 Updated April 3, 2023 07:51pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday hit out against the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial’s remarks in the assembly, saying that it was a matter of pride not shame that he had survived jail to come back to the parliament, Aaj News reported.

During the hearing conducted on March 31, the CJP said that many people were making speeches who had been in jail not too long ago.

The premier in his remarks said that he was not accused of criminal charges and had been honourably acquitted by the courts.

He said that the “double standards” being enforced by courts should end, stressing that Imran Khan should receive the similar treatment that the PML-N did.

The premier said that a decision from a full-court bench would have a better chance of being accepted by the people.

Earlier, the AGP had filed a plea in the top court, requesting the formation of a full court to hear the case.

The petition also sought the dismissal of the PTI petition because of the majority (4-3) order/judgment of March 1.

Last month, the SC, in a 3-2 verdict, ruled that elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab should be held within 90 days.

Later, while speaking to the media, PTI’s Asad Umar said that the government had raised objections and wanted a full bench, adding that the members of the bench were the same on whose verdict the coalition government had ousted Imran and come into governance.

He said the government knows that the public stands with Imran and that is why it is not ready for dialogue.

Last week, the coalition partners of the sitting government expressed no confidence in the three-member SC bench and demanded that the court proceedings be terminated by accepting the four-judge majority judgment of the suo motu no. 1/2023.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly passed a bill aimed at curtailing the powers of the chief justice of Pakistan including revoking their power to take suo moto notice in an individual capacity.

